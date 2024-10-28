Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Meta NotebookLlama AI Podcast Generator Released as ‘Open Source Tool' to Take on Google's NotebookLM

Meta NotebookLlama AI Podcast Generator Released as ‘Open Source Tool' to Take on Google's NotebookLM

Meta recommends using Llama 3.1 70B, 8B and 1B to power NotebookLlama’s Podcast generation capability.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 October 2024 14:54 IST
Meta NotebookLlama AI Podcast Generator Released as ‘Open Source Tool' to Take on Google's NotebookLM

Photo Credit: Meta

Just like Google NotebookLM, Meta’s NotebookLlama podcasts also include two AI characters

Highlights
  • In NotebookLlama, the source file is first converted into transcription
  • The transcription is then processed via a text-to-speech model
  • The open-source AI tool is available on GitHub
Advertisement

Meta released a new open-source artificial intelligence (AI) tool on Sunday that will take on the Google NotebookLM. Dubbed NotebookLlama, the tool is an AI-powered podcast generator where users can upload a PDF file and the tool will turn it into an audio podcast with two AI characters. The tool uses three different Llama 3.1 AI models to complete the entire process. Just like Google's tool, NotebookLlama's podcast also follows a back-and-forth conversation between two AI hosts in a free-flowing manner.

Meta NotebookLlama Released

The Meta NotebookLlama AI tool uses three large language models to generate audio podcasts from blocks of text. Currently, the tool only accepts PDF files as input, so users will have to convert whatever text format they have into PDF.

meta notebookllama Meta NotebookLlama

Meta NotebookLlama workflow
Photo Credit: Meta

 

NotebookLlama first uses Llama 3.2 1B instruct model to pre-process the PDF file and save it in a '.txt' file. Then the Llama 3.1 70B instruct model is used to write a podcast transcript using the source dataset. The transcription is then dramatised using a re-writer which uses the Llama 3.1 8B instruct model. Finally, a custom tool is used to add the transcription in a text-to-speech workflow. For this, Meta is using the Parler TTS tool. Interested individuals can access all the models required to generate podcasts from the GitHub listing here.

However, the AI models mentioned above are just recommendations from the developers. Users can prefer to use smaller models for every step, however, the results may vary. Meta highlighted that to run the AI system in the recommended setup, users will require a GPU with an aggregated memory of approximately 140GB.

An X (formerly known as Twitter) user posted a sample of the generated podcast. Based on this, it appears the audio quality is not as good as the Google NotebookLM, and it sounds shrill and robotic. Further, there are instances where parts of audio get skipped over and the AI hosts end up speaking over each other.

Meta acknowledges some of the issues and plans to improve them in the next iteration of the AI product. The company highlighted, “The TTS model is the limitation of how natural this will sound. This probably be improved with a better pipeline and with the help of someone more knowledgeable.”

The tech giant is also planning to use two different LLMs to write the script, where each model will debate the other to make the podcast sound more conversational. This is also part of the developers' future pipeline. Additionally, the company is also testing the Llama 405B AI model to write the transcripts as well as increasing the support for more input and output formats.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Meta NotebookLlama, Google NotebookLM, Meta, Google, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
iPhone SE 4 Tipped to Arrive With 6.06-inch LTPS OLED Screen, 3,279mAh Battery and Apple's In-House Modem
iPhone 16 Series Sales in Indonesia Blocked Over Unmet Investment Requirements
Meta NotebookLlama AI Podcast Generator Released as ‘Open Source Tool' to Take on Google's NotebookLM
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone SE 4 Tipped to Arrive With A18 Chip, In-House Apple Modem and More
  2. OnePlus 13 Battery Capacity and Charging Details Revealed
  3. Realme GT 7 Pro Spotted on Geekbench Again; MIIT Listing Suggests Features
  4. Xiaomi 15 Pro Key Specifications Confirmed Ahead of Launch Tomorrow
  5. Apple Says It Will Roll Out Early Access to Image Playground Soon
  6. Apple Smart Home Display With iMac G4-Like Base in Development: Gurman
  7. Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Might Soon Launch in Europe, Pricing Revealed
  8. iQOO Neo 10 Series May See an Early Launch This Year
  9. Google Might Be Working on an AI Tool That Can Control Your Web Browser
#Latest Stories
  1. TSMC Said to Suspend Shipments to China Firm After Chip Found on Huawei AI Processor
  2. Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Might Soon Launch in Europe, Pricing Revealed
  3. Meta NotebookLlama AI Podcast Generator Released as ‘Open Source Tool' to Take on Google's NotebookLM
  4. iPhone 16 Series Sales in Indonesia Blocked Over Unmet Investment Requirements
  5. Apple Confirms Early Access to Image Playground, Other Apple Intelligence Features Rolling Out in ‘Coming Weeks’
  6. Google Project Jarvis AI Tool That Can Control Web Browser Said to Release in December
  7. Xiaomi Watch S4, Smart Band 9 Pro to Launch on October 29 Alongside Xiaomi 15 Series
  8. iQOO Neo 10 Series Launch Timeframe Leaked; May Arrive Earlier Than Its Predecessor
  9. BYD and other Chinese Manufacturers Reportedly Looking to Double Overseas Capacity
  10. Tata Curvv EV Variants Explained: Price in India, Features, Specifications, and More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »