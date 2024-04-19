Technology News

Apple Tipped to Equip Purported 12.9-inch iPad Air Model With Mini LED Screen

Apple is said to be planning to utilise display panels meant for the current generation iPad Pro on its upcoming iPad Air models.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 19 April 2024 12:13 IST


The successor to the iPad Air could sport a Mini LED screen

  • Apple's next iPad Air model could sport a Mini LED screen
  • Only the larger 12.9-inch variant is tipped to feature the better screen
  • Apple is yet to announce plans to launch new iPad Air, iPad Pro models
Apple is reportedly working on a new iPad Air model that will arrive in 10.9-inch and 12.9-inch display sizes, according to recent reports. Details of the display technology on the larger 6th generation iPad Air model have now been leaked online, a month before it is expected to be unveiled by Apple. Ross Young, CEO and Co-Founder of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) has revealed that the purported 12.9-inch iPad Air will have a better display than its smaller sibling.

The rumoured 12.9-inch iPad Air model will be equipped with a Mini LED screen, Young claims in a post on X (formerly Twitter). This is a notable upgrade from the IPS LCD panel users on the 10.9-inch iPad Air (5th Gen) model (Review) that is currently sold by Apple. Mini LED screens will offer vastly improved picture quality compared to LCD panels, in terms of brightness and power consumption.

According to Young, Apple is planning to utilise Mini LED panels that were left over from the 12.9-inch iPad Pro models on the larger upcoming iPad Air models. Previous reports have suggested that the company's next generation iPad Pro models will be equipped with OLED screens for the first time.

While this means that the larger iPad Air (6th Gen) variant is likely to arrive with a major display upgrade, it's currently unclear whether the 10.9-inch model will sport an IPS LCD screen. This is because Apple's smaller iPad Pro model is equipped with a slightly larger 11-inch screen.

The company could also increase the display size of the smaller iPad Air to repurpose leftover Mini LED panels, but we'll have wait until the company unveils its next iPad models to learn more about their specifications.

This year's iPad Air models are also tipped to debut with a landscape-oriented camera that will allow users to take video calls while the iPad is horizontal, unlike previous models. Apple is expected to launch new iPad Air and iPad Pro models in May, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: iPad Air, iPad Air 2024, iPad Air 6th Gen, iPad Air specifications, iPad, Apple

  
