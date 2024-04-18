Technology News

Redmi 13 5G Model Numbers Surface Online; Could Debut in India as Poco M7 Pro 5G

Xiaomi has reportedly decided not to introduce the Redmi 13 5G in markets outside India and China.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 18 April 2024 19:30 IST
Redmi 12 5G was sold in the global market

Highlights
  • Redmi 13 5G could debut in India as Poco M7 Pro 5G
  • It could run on Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC
  • Redmi 13 5G is anticipated to go official in the Chinese market first
Redmi 13 5G is said to be in the works. The existence of the handset is yet to be officially confirmed by Xiaomi, but thanks to a new report, we have now a clear picture of its model numbers, chipset and availability. The Redmi 13 5G is said to have internal model number “N19”. It could run on Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, like its predecessor — Redmi 12 5G. The handset is likely to be available only in India and China. The phone could be released with the Poco M7 Pro 5G moniker in India.

As per a report by Android Headlines, Xiaomi has started working on the Redmi 13 5G. It reportedly has the codename "breeze“ and its internal model number is “N19“. It could run on Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC.

Model numbers 2406ERN9CI, 2406ERN9CC, and 24066PC95I are said to be associated with the Redmi 13 5G. Based on these model numbers, the report claims that the smartphone could miss a global release outside India and China. The model number 2406ERN9CI reportedly refers to the Indian version of the phone, while the model number 2406ERN9CC refers to the Chinese version. The "PC" in the model number is considered as a reference to the Poco branding.

In India, the Redmi 13 5G is said to arrive with the Poco M7 Pro 5G moniker. Last year's Redmi 12 5G went official in global markets, including Japan. The upcoming phone is anticipated to go official in the Chinese market first. The company is reportedly readying HyperOS software for the device. 

The Redmi 13 5G is believed to offer similar specifications to that of Redmi 12 5G. The latter was launched in August last year with a starting price tag of Rs. 10,999. The upcoming model could be a more affordable option.

