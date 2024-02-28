OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition has been launched in India. The phone has a unique design inspired by miHoYo's action role-playing game, Genshin Impact. The handset comes with gaming-focused optimisations and includes a collectable gift box with accessories like a Keqing-themed case for customisation. The OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition has an electric-themed finish and a "Keqing" logo on the rear. This Genshin Impact-themed OnePlus 12R runs on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and houses triple rear cameras.

OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition price in India

The OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition is priced at Rs. 49,999 for the sole 16GB RAM + 256GB storage model. It comes in an Electro Violet colour option and is currently up for sale via the company's India website.

To recall, the regular OnePlus 12R was launched with a price tag of Rs. 39,999 for the base 8GB RAM +128GB storage configuration.

OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition specifications

The OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition runs on Android 14-based OxygenOS 14 and has a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,264x2,780 pixels) LTPO 4.0 AMOLED screen. It runs on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC with 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM.

For optics, the OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition has a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The handset has a designed back panel in Electro Violet colour with the “Keqing” logo. The phone has a 16-megapixel selfie camera. It offers 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Connectivity options on the OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and NFC. It comes with a gyroscope, accelerometer, magnetometer, proximity sensor, and an under-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

The OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 100W SuperVOOC wired charging.

