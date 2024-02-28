Technology News

OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition Launched in India: Price, Specifications

OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition comes with a collectable gift box with accessories for customisation.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 28 February 2024 19:35 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition has a designed back panel in Electro Violet colour

Highlights
  • OnePlus 12R launched in a Genshin Impact themed limited edition
  • It packs 16GB of RAM
  • OnePlus 12R was launched in India last month
OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition has been launched in India. The phone has a unique design inspired by miHoYo's action role-playing game, Genshin Impact. The handset comes with gaming-focused optimisations and includes a collectable gift box with accessories like a Keqing-themed case for customisation. The OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition has an electric-themed finish and a "Keqing" logo on the rear. This Genshin Impact-themed OnePlus 12R runs on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and houses triple rear cameras.

OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition price in India

The OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition is priced at Rs. 49,999 for the sole 16GB RAM + 256GB storage model. It comes in an Electro Violet colour option and is currently up for sale via the company's India website.

To recall, the regular OnePlus 12R was launched with a price tag of Rs. 39,999 for the base 8GB RAM +128GB storage configuration.

OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition specifications

The OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition runs on Android 14-based OxygenOS 14 and has a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,264x2,780 pixels) LTPO 4.0 AMOLED screen. It runs on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC with 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM.

For optics, the OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition has a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The handset has a designed back panel in Electro Violet colour with the “Keqing” logo. The phone has a 16-megapixel selfie camera. It offers 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Connectivity options on the OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and NFC. It comes with a gyroscope, accelerometer, magnetometer, proximity sensor, and an under-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

The OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 100W SuperVOOC wired charging.

 

OnePlus recently launched its first tablet in India, the OnePlus Pad, which is only sold in a Halo Green colour option. With this tablet, OnePlus has stepped into a new territory that's dominated by Apple's iPad. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

 

OnePlus 12

OnePlus 12

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • IP65 rated
  • Vibrant 120Hz QHD+ display
  • Excellent battery life
  • Fast wired and wireless charging
  • Smooth and bloatware-free software
  • Quality primary and telephoto cameras
  • Good for gaming
  • Bad
  • Minor quality issues
  • Ultra-wide angle camera could be better
  • Low light selfies are below average
Read detailed OnePlus 12 review
Display 6.82-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5400mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
