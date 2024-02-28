Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A15 5G was launched in India in December last year.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 February 2024 18:27 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A15 5G is offered in Blue Black, Blue, and Light Blue colour options

Highlights
  • The Galaxy A15 5G will now be available in three memory variants in India
  • It carries a 5,000mAh battery
  • Galaxy A15 5G runs on Android 13-based One UI 5
Samsung has launched its Galaxy A15 5G in a new 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration in India. The new memory variant comes months after the official launch of the handset. The Galaxy A15 5G was initially released in 8GB RAM + 128GB and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage options. The Galaxy A series phone runs on an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 25W charging support.

Samsung Galaxy A15 5G price in India, availability

The Galaxy A15 5G will now be available in three memory variants in India. The newly launched 6GB RAM + 128GB storage version is priced at Rs. 17,999. Bank-based discount of Rs. 1,500 will bring the price down to Rs. 16,499.

Meanwhile, the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variants that have already been available in India since the phone's launch in December last year are priced at Rs. 19,499 and Rs. 22,499, respectively. It is offered in Blue Black, Blue, and Light Blue colour options and is currently up for purchase via retail stores, Samsung.com, and other online websites.

Samsung Galaxy A15 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Galaxy A15 5G runs on Android 13-based One UI 5. It is confirmed to get up to five years of security updates and four years of OS upgrades. It features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 800 nits. The handset has an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset under the hood, along with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

For optics, the Galaxy A15 5G is equipped with a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 5-megapixel secondary sensor and a 2-megapixel shooter. It boasts a 13-megapixel front camera.

Connectivity options on the Galaxy A15 5G include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include accelerometers, gyro sensor, geomagnetic sensor, light sensor, and virtual proximity sensor. It has a fingerprint sensor for authentication.

The Galaxy A15 5G carries a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. The battery unit is said to deliver up to 21 hours of video playback time on a single charge. It measures 160.1x76.8x8.4mm and weighs 200 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Samsung Galaxy A15 5G, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy A15 5G Price in India, Samsung Galaxy A15 5G Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
