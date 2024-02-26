Lava Blaze Curve 5G is expected to go official in India soon. The domestic smartphone brand is yet to announce an exact launch date for the phone, but ahead of it, an Indian tipster has suggested the key specifications and price range of the unannounced handset. The Lava Blaze Curve 5G is tipped to run on MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC. It could pack 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The Lava Blaze 2 5G that went on sale in November last year is the company's latest entrant in the affordable Blaze series.

Tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) on X claimed that the Lava Blaze Curve 5G will be priced between Rs. 16,000 to Rs. 19,000 in India. It is said to come in two colour options. As per the tipster, the handset will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC. This chipset is said to have a score of over 5,50,000 on the AnTuTu website.

The Lava Blaze Curve 5G is said to be available in 8GB RAM + 128GB and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configurations. The storage type is tipped to be UFS 3.1.

Lava is yet to reveal the launch details of Lava Blaze Curve 5G. As per past leaks, the handset will launch in the first week of March. It is said to get a 120Hz curved AMOLED display and a 64-megapixel main rear camera. Lava International's President Sunil Raina recently teased the arrival of a new smartphone without confirming the exact name.

The Lava Blaze 2 5G is the most recent addition to Lava's Blaze series of smartphones. The handset debuted in November last year with a price tag of Rs. 9,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration. It has a 6.56-inch 2.5D curved display with 90Hz refresh rate and carries a dual rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

