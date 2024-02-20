Technology News
Lava Teases New Phone in India, Could be Blaze Curve 5G; Launch Timeline, Design, Key Details Leaked

Lava Blaze Curve 5G is tipped to come with a 64-megapixel triple rear camera unit.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 February 2024 17:42 IST
Lava Teases New Phone in India, Could be Blaze Curve 5G; Launch Timeline, Design, Key Details Leaked

Photo Credit: Lava

Lava Blaze 2 5G (pictured) was launched in India in November 2023

Highlights
  • Lava Blaze Curve 5G may sport a 120Hz curved AMOLED screen
  • The handset is tipped to launch in India in first week of March
  • A leaked image of Lava Blaze Curve 5G is seen in a sea green shade
Lava is getting ready to launch a new smartphone in India soon. The moniker has not yet been confirmed but a recent teaser suggests that the model will likely be called the Blaze Curve 5G. Meanwhile, a tipster has suggested some key features of the upcoming handset. He also shared the probable launch timeline and key details of the purported phone. Notably, the Lava Blaze 2 5G was launched in India in November 2023 with a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC and a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit.

The company shared a teaser for an upcoming smartphone in a post on X (formerly Twitter) which is likely to arrive with a curved display. The image attached to the post notes that the phone will launch soon and will support 5G connectivity. It does not reveal the design or hint at any features of the phone, but does mention the term Curve.

Meanwhile, tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) suggested that the teased model is likely the Lava Blaze Curve 5G and also shared images of the handset. It is seen in a shiny sea green finish with a triple rear camera unit alongside an LED flash. We do not see the front of the phone, but the back panel sports the "Lava" branding alongside the "5G" label.

The tipster added that the Lava Blaze Curve 5G will likely launch in India within the first week of March. It is said to come with a 120Hz curved AMOLED display and a 64-megapixel primary Sony sensor. Notably, the handset was also recently teased by Lava President Sunil Raina.

Lava's latest Blaze phone to launch in India was the Lava Blaze 2 5G, which is priced at Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB + 64GB option. It is offered in Glass Black, Glass Blue, and Glass Lavender colour options. The phone comes with a  MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC, a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W charging, a 6.56-inch HD+ screen, a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit, and an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

Lava Blaze Curve 5G, Lava Blaze Curve 5G India launch, Lava Blaze Curve 5G specifications, Lava Blaze Series, Lava
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Lava Teases New Phone in India, Could be Blaze Curve 5G; Launch Timeline, Design, Key Details Leaked
