Lava Blaze Curve 5G will be introduced in India soon. The phone's design was previously teased by the company and now it has confirmed the launch date. From the teasers, we know that the phone will come with a triple rear camera unit and a curved hole-punch display. Meanwhile, several leaks have suggested some key features of the upcoming model such as chipset and camera. Details such as its price and configurations of the Blaze Curve 5G have also been tipped.

Lava confirmed in a post on X that the Lava Blaze Curve 5G will launch in India on March 5 at 12pm IST. A microsite is also live on Amazon India confirming its online availability. In the teaser, the curved display of the phone can be clearly seen. The front panel of the upcoming model was also revealed in an earlier teaser, where we see the phone with a curved display and a centred-hole punch slot to house the front camera.

Another teaser from Lava briefly offered us a glance at the triple rear camera unit that the Lava Blaze Curve 5G will carry. Three separate raised circular units are seen placed in the top left corner of the back panel alongside a smaller, round LED flash unit. Two of these units are also visible in the launch date announcement poster. Notably, in all the teasers, we see the model in a dark green shade with a glossy finish.

The Lava Blaze Curve 5G has previously been tipped to launch in India in two colourways. The phone is expected to be offered in RAM and storage configurations of 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB. It is also expected to be priced between Rs. 16,000 to Rs. 19,000.

Earlier leaks also suggest that the Lava Blaze Curve 5G will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC and carry UFS 3.1 onboard storage. The phone may also feature a 120Hz curved AMOLED display and a 64-megapixel primary rear camera.

