Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Lava Blaze Curve 5G India Launch Set for March 5; Design Teased, Amazon Availability Confirmed

Lava Blaze Curve 5G India Launch Set for March 5; Design Teased, Amazon Availability Confirmed

Lava Blaze Curve 5G is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 February 2024 15:02 IST
Lava Blaze Curve 5G India Launch Set for March 5; Design Teased, Amazon Availability Confirmed

Photo Credit: Lava

Lava Blaze Curve 5G will sport a centred hole-punch curved display

Highlights
  • Lava Blaze Curve 5G is said to be offered in two storage variants
  • The handset could sport a 64-megapixel main rear camera
  • The Lava Blaze Curve 5G is tipped to launch in two colour options
Advertisement

Lava Blaze Curve 5G will be introduced in India soon. The phone's design was previously teased by the company and now it has confirmed the launch date. From the teasers, we know that the phone will come with a triple rear camera unit and a curved hole-punch display. Meanwhile, several leaks have suggested some key features of the upcoming model such as chipset and camera. Details such as its price and configurations of the Blaze Curve 5G have also been tipped. 

Lava confirmed in a post on X that the Lava Blaze Curve 5G will launch in India on March 5 at 12pm IST. A microsite is also live on Amazon India confirming its online availability. In the teaser, the curved display of the phone can be clearly seen. The front panel of the upcoming model was also revealed in an earlier teaser, where we see the phone with a curved display and a centred-hole punch slot to house the front camera. 

Another teaser from Lava briefly offered us a glance at the triple rear camera unit that the Lava Blaze Curve 5G will carry. Three separate raised circular units are seen placed in the top left corner of the back panel alongside a smaller, round LED flash unit. Two of these units are also visible in the launch date announcement poster. Notably, in all the teasers, we see the model in a dark green shade with a glossy finish.

The Lava Blaze Curve 5G has previously been tipped to launch in India in two colourways. The phone is expected to be offered in RAM and storage configurations of 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB. It is also expected to be priced between Rs. 16,000 to Rs. 19,000.

Earlier leaks also suggest that the Lava Blaze Curve 5G will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC and carry UFS 3.1 onboard storage. The phone may also feature a 120Hz curved AMOLED display and a 64-megapixel primary rear camera. 

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2024 hub.

Further reading: Lava Blaze Curve 5G, Lava Blaze Curve 5G India launch, Lava Blaze Curve 5G specifications, Lava Blaze Curve 5G Price in India, Lava Blaze Curve, Lava
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Samsung Tipped to Launch Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Ring, and More at Upcoming Galaxy Unpacked Event
Nintendo Switch 2 to Release in March 2025 as Company Prepares to Avoid Resales: Report

Related Stories

Lava Blaze Curve 5G India Launch Set for March 5; Design Teased, Amazon Availability Confirmed
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Update Fastag KYC before February 29 Deadline
  2. Nothing Phone 2a Design Revealed Ahead of India Launch: See Here
  3. iOS 18 Could Arrive With Redesigned UI Along With New AI Features
  4. Nubia Flip 5G Foldable With Budget-Friendly Price Unveiled at MWC 2024
  5. Apple Mulls AirPods With Camera, Smart Glasses to Compete With Meta: Report
  6. Satoshi Nakamoto Climbs Up 'World's Richest' List as BTC Explodes in Value
  7. Deutsche Telekom's Futuristic AI Smartphone Concept Has No Apps
  8. Xiaomi HyperOS Will See a Release in India on February 29
  9. Samsung Could Launch Galaxy Ring Alongside Galaxy Z Foldables in July
  10. Realme Teases the Narzo 70 Pro 5G Ahead of Its Debut in March
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G Design, Features Teased Ahead of March Debut
  2. OnePlus Watch 2 to Arrive With Support for Improved Battery-Efficient Notification System on Wear OS 4
  3. Tecno Camon 30 Pro 5G Design Leaked via Hands-on Images; Dimensity 8200 Ultimate SoC Tipped
  4. Xiaomi HyperOS Will See a Release in India on February 29
  5. Qualcomm, Jio Reportedly Working on Entry-Level 5G Smartphone; May Launch by End of 2024
  6. Meta Quest Pro 2 to Be Developed in Collaboration With LG; Will Compete With Apple Vision Pro in 2025: Report
  7. ChatGPT App for Android Will Reportedly Get a New Home-Screen Widget Soon
  8. iQoo Pad Air, iQoo TWS 2 Earbuds Pre-Sale to Start on March 1, Specifications Teased
  9. Tecno Spark 20C With 50-Megapixel Main Camera, Dynamic Port Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Deutsche Telekom Showcases App-Less AI Smartphone Concept at MWC 2024
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »