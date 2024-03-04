Lava is all set to launch its new smartphone in India. The Lava Blaze Curve 5G will be the latest addition to the company's portfolio in 2024, and it is undoubtedly turning out to be an exciting smartphone. The company is leaving no stone unturned to create hype around the device. Multiple leaks and rumours have suggested its features, specifications, price in India and other details. So, if you are still confused about what the next Lava phone will offer, you have come to the right place. In this article, we will discuss all the details about the latest Lava handset.

Lava Blaze Curve 5G India Launch Details

Lava has already confirmed that it will launch Lava Blaze Curve 5G in India on March 5th. The company will livestream the launch on its social media channels. The event will take place at 12 pm IST from Lakshadweep.

The Lava Blaze Curve 5G is expected to launch between Rs. 16,000 and Rs. 19,000 in India. The smartphone might be available in two configurations.

Moving on, a microsite has been made live on Amazon, meaning the handset will be available for purchase from the platform. However, the exact sale date will be known only after the launch.

Lava Blaze Curve 5G Features and Specifications

Lava has recently revealed the design and other key details about the Blaze Curve smartphone. Moreover, multiple leaks and rumours have revealed key features and specifications of the device. Here's a roundup of all the things that have been revealed so far:

Design

As the name suggests, the Lava Blaze Curve 5G will feature a curved display on the front. There will be a triple-camera module flushed at the rear panel. The volume controls and power on/off buttons are placed on the left side. Moving on, the phone might also feature a stereo speaker setup, as we can see speaker grilles at the top and bottom panels. The handset is tipped to be available in two different colour options, which could be Black and Green.

Display

Lava recently shared a teaser revealing the display features, which is also the major USP of the device. As per the information, the handset will pack a 6.67-inch curved AMOLED display. The phone will also feature a refresh rate of 120Hz. With this, Blaze Curve 5G could be one of India's cheapest smartphones with a curved display.

Performance and OS

Lava has confirmed that the upcoming smartphone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor. The company also teases that the smartphone will feature LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

The phone is expected to be available in two configurations: 8GB RAM with 128GB of internal storage and 8GB RAM with 256GB of storage. Moreover, the phone will also feature 8GB of virtual to improve performance.

Cameras

The Lava Blaze Curve 5G is expected to feature a triple-camera setup on the rear panel for optics. The phone might offer a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. On the front, the phone might feature a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling. That being said, there is no official information about the camera specs of the device, but we might get to see accurate information during the launch event.

Battery and Other Details

The phone might be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for fast charging. Apart from this, the handset might also feature Dolby Atmos, 5G support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB Type-C port, and other connectivity options, which are standard in this price segment.

