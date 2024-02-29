Tecno unveiled the Camon 30 Pro 5G, Camon 30 5G, and Camon 30 at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 alongside the Camon 30 Premier model. The Tecno Camon 30 Pro 5G runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultra SoC, while the MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC powers the Tecno Camon 30 5G. All three models feature 50-megapixel triple rear cameras, backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 70W fast charging support. The regular Camon 30, on the other hand, runs on a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC.

Price and availability details of the new Camon 30 series smartphones are not available at this moment. The Tecno Camon 30 Pro 5G, Camon 30 5G, and Camon 30 come in glass back and vegan leather finishes. They are expected to launch in the second quarter of this year alongside the Camon 30 Premier.

Tecno Camon 30 Pro 5G specifications

The Tecno Camon 30 Pro 5G features a 6.78-inch display with a 1,080 x 2,436 pixels resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultra and has a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel 1/1.56 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video chats, there is a 50-megapixel front camera with autofocus. The handset houses a 5,000mAh battery with 70W fast charging support.

Tecno has packed stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos on the Camon 30 Pro 5G. It comes with an IR blaster as well.

Tecno Camon 30 5G specifications

Tecno Camon 30 5G sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The handset runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC and has a similar triple rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor with 1/1.57-inch size and OIS. Tecno has packed a 50-megapixel selfie sensor with autofocus on the front. It also has features like IR remote control, a 5,000mAh battery with 70W fast charging support, and stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos.

Tecno Camon 30 specifications

Finally, the Tecno Camon 30 features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The 4G handset runs on a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. It also includes a triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS and a 50-megapixel front camera with autofocus. It offers NFC connectivity.

Like the 5G variant, the Tecno Camon 30 also houses Atmos-enabled stereo speakers and a 5,000mAh battery with 70W charging support.

