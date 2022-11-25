Technology News
Lava Blaze NXT With MediaTek Helio G37 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Lava Blaze NXT costs Rs. 9,299 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 25 November 2022 10:59 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon/ Lava

The Lava Blaze NXT features a 6.5-inch IPS screen with an HD+ resolution

Highlights
  • Lava Blaze NXT gets a 13-megapixel AI triple rear camera setup
  • It packs a 5,000mAh battery with USB Type-C wired charging support
  • The Lava Blaze NXT appears to come in green, red colours

Lava Blaze NXT launched in India on Friday. It appears to be an updated version of the Lava Blaze that debuted earlier this year in July. Lava has confirmed that this handset is powered by a MediaTek Helio G37 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. It gets a 6.5-inch IPS display with an HD+ resolution. The handset also sports a waterdrop-style notch on the front for housing the selfie camera and gets a triple rear camera setup.

Lava Blaze NXT price in India, availability

A microsite for the Lava Blaze NXT has gone live on Amazon, which confirms that this handset will cost Rs. 9,299 for its sole 4GB RAM + 64GB onboard storage model. The Amazon listing so far reveals that this Lava smartphone comes in red and green colours.

It is unclear when the smartphone will go on sale in the country for the first time.

Lava Blaze NXT specifications, features

The Blaze NXT sports a 6.5-inch IPS display with an HD+ resolution. Under the hood, it packs a MediaTek Helio G37 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. This smartphone also comes with 3GB of additional virtual RAM. It includes 64GB of onboard storage as well.

For optics, this Lava smartphone gets a 13-megapixel AI triple rear camera setup and an 8-megapixel selfie snapper on the front. The Lava Blaze NXT also has a premium glass back panel design and appears to sport a fingerprint sensor on the back.

It packs a 5,000mAh battery, which is claimed to provide an all-day battery life. The Lava Blaze NXT features a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack on the bottom. Its volume rockers and power button are placed on the right spine.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G37
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android
Further reading: Lava Blaze NXT, Lava Blaze NXT price in India, Lava Blaze NXT specifications, Lava
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
