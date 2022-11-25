Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Noise Air Buds 2 With 13mm Drivers, Bluetooth 5.3 Connectivity Launched in India: All Details

Noise Air Buds 2 With 13mm Drivers, Bluetooth 5.3 Connectivity Launched in India: All Details

The Noise Air Buds 2 go up against competition from Realme and Boat, among others.

Written by Ali Pardiwala, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 25 November 2022 11:39 IST
Noise Air Buds 2 With 13mm Drivers, Bluetooth 5.3 Connectivity Launched in India: All Details

Noise Air Buds 2 feature an outer-ear fit and USB Type-C charging

Highlights
  • The Noise Air Buds 2 earphones have four microphones for ENC
  • Up to 40 hours of battery life is claimed on the Nose Air Buds 2
  • There is USB Type-C fast charging for the case

Noise Air Buds 2 true wireless earphones have been launched in India, priced at Rs. 1,799. The new affordable TWS headset from Indian brand Noise has an outer-ear fit, with 13mm dynamic drivers and a weight of 5g per earpiece. Other features aimed at improving call quality and connection stability are also present, such as environmental noise cancellation for calls, and support for Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. The new true wireless earphones from Noise go up against strong competition in the affordable segment, from brands such as Realme, OnePlus, and Boat, among others.

Noise Air Buds 2 price and availability

The Noise Air Buds 2 is priced at Rs. 1,799 in India, and is currently listed on the company's online store as well as on Amazon. The true wireless headset is available in two colours - Clear Black and Clear White - with both options featuring a translucent lid design.

At this price, the Noise Air Buds 2 goes up against competition such as the Realme Buds Air 3 Neo, which has a similar design and set of features, and is also priced under Rs. 2,000. Other competing brands in this price segment include Boat and OnePlus, among others.

Noise Air Buds 2 specifications and features

The Noise Air Buds 2 true wireless headset has an outer-ear fit, which many find more comfortable than the more commonly seen in-canal fit for TWS earphones. This does not offer much passive noise isolation, but does allow for some awareness of your surroundings. Another key aspect of the design is the lid of charging case, which is translucent. The USB Type-C port for charging and the pairing button are located at the bottom of the charging case.

For connectivity, the Noise Air Buds 2 uses Bluetooth 5.3. The headset is equipped with 13mm dynamic drivers. Other features include environmental noise cancellation for calls, IPX4 water resistance, voice assistant support, and touch controls. There is also fast charging, and a claimed battery life of up to 40 hours per charge cycle for the earpieces and charging case combined.

Noise co-founder Amit Khatri joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, for a special episode. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Noise, Noise Air Buds 2, Noise Air Buds 2 Price in India, Noise Air Buds 2 Specifications, TWS, True Wireless Earphones, Bluetooth, Earphones, Bluetooth 5.3, ENC
Ali Pardiwala
Ali Pardiwala
Ali Pardiwala writes about audio and video devices for Gadgets 360 out of Mumbai, and has covered the industry for a decade now. Ali is a Senior Reviewer for Gadgets 360, where he has regularly written about televisions, home entertainment, and mobile gaming as well. He is a firm believer in 4K and HDR on televisions, and believes that true wireless earphones are the future of the personal audio industry. Ali is available on Twitter as @AliusPardius and on email at alip@ndtv.com, so do send in ...More
Lava Blaze NXT With MediaTek Helio G37 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
iPhone Production Said to See 30 Percent Slump After Disruption at Foxconn Plant in China
Featured video of the day
Download All Your Twitter Data

Related Stories

Noise Air Buds 2 With 13mm Drivers, Bluetooth 5.3 Connectivity Launched in India: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Black Friday, Cyber Monday 2022: Top Offers You Shouldn't Miss
  2. Realme 10 Pro Series Set to Launch in India on December 8
  3. Black Friday 2022: How to Grab Deals From India
  4. Madras HC Blocks TV Cable, Internet Streaming of FIFA World Cup Matches
  5. Best Earphones, Headphones for Every Budget
  6. Noise Air Buds 2 With 13mm Drivers Launched in India
  7. Nothing Phone 1 Android 13 Update Teased by CEO Carl Pei: Details
  8. Oppo Reno 9, Reno 9 Pro, Reno 9 Pro+ Launched: All You Need to Know
  9. Realme Buds Air 3 Neo Review
  10. iQoo 11 5G Launch Date Set for December 2: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone Production Said to See 30 Percent Slump After Disruption at Foxconn Plant in China
  2. Noise Air Buds 2 With 13mm Drivers, Bluetooth 5.3 Connectivity Launched in India: All Details
  3. Lava Blaze NXT With MediaTek Helio G37 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Avatar: The Way of Water Has Finished Post-Production, Just Three Weeks Ahead of Release
  5. Crypto-Friendly African Nations Attract IMF Attention Amid Sector Expansion
  6. Elon Musk Says Twitter Will Grant 'General Amnesty' for Suspended Accounts From Next Week
  7. iPhone Factory Workers' Protest: Over 20,000 New Hires Said to Leave Foxconn's Zhengzhou Plant
  8. Twitter, Other Social Media Apps Fail to Remove Hate Speech, Says EU Review
  9. Binance to Establish Industry Recovery Initiative to Invest in Digital Sector Companies
  10. Twitter Responds to France Communication Regulator's Query on Deadline
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.