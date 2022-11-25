Noise Air Buds 2 true wireless earphones have been launched in India, priced at Rs. 1,799. The new affordable TWS headset from Indian brand Noise has an outer-ear fit, with 13mm dynamic drivers and a weight of 5g per earpiece. Other features aimed at improving call quality and connection stability are also present, such as environmental noise cancellation for calls, and support for Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. The new true wireless earphones from Noise go up against strong competition in the affordable segment, from brands such as Realme, OnePlus, and Boat, among others.

Noise Air Buds 2 price and availability

The Noise Air Buds 2 is priced at Rs. 1,799 in India, and is currently listed on the company's online store as well as on Amazon. The true wireless headset is available in two colours - Clear Black and Clear White - with both options featuring a translucent lid design.

At this price, the Noise Air Buds 2 goes up against competition such as the Realme Buds Air 3 Neo, which has a similar design and set of features, and is also priced under Rs. 2,000. Other competing brands in this price segment include Boat and OnePlus, among others.

Noise Air Buds 2 specifications and features

The Noise Air Buds 2 true wireless headset has an outer-ear fit, which many find more comfortable than the more commonly seen in-canal fit for TWS earphones. This does not offer much passive noise isolation, but does allow for some awareness of your surroundings. Another key aspect of the design is the lid of charging case, which is translucent. The USB Type-C port for charging and the pairing button are located at the bottom of the charging case.

For connectivity, the Noise Air Buds 2 uses Bluetooth 5.3. The headset is equipped with 13mm dynamic drivers. Other features include environmental noise cancellation for calls, IPX4 water resistance, voice assistant support, and touch controls. There is also fast charging, and a claimed battery life of up to 40 hours per charge cycle for the earpieces and charging case combined.

