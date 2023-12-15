Lava Storm 5G Teased to Launch Soon; Price in India, SoC Leaked

Lava recently launched the Yuva 3 Pro entry-level smartphone in India. The phone comes with a Unisoc T616 SoC, a 50-megapixel main sensor, an HD+ display, a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. In November, the company also introduced the Lava Blaze 2 5G in the country as a budget 5G offering with a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chipset. Now, Lava seems to be preparing to launch a new phone called the Storm 5G.

In a post on X, Lava shared a teaser poster with an image of a whirlwind that can be interpreted as a "storm" with the words "coming soon" at the bottom. In another post, still on mark with the "storm" theme, the company shared a short video of lightning in the sky. A microsite within the official Lava website also features an image of lightning accompanied by the words "coming soon."

However, an Amazon microsite of the upcoming phone confirms the Lava Storm 5G moniker. The image on the microsite teases the back panel of the upcoming smartphone. The top left corner is seen with two separate circular camera units vertically arranged, followed by a small circular LED unit. In the outline of the phone, the volume rockers and the power button can also be seen placed on the right edge of the handset.

Meanwhile, tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) claims that the new smartphone from Lava will be launching soon and could be priced in India under Rs. 15,000. He also states that the phone could carry a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC.

The recently launched Lava Blaze 2 5G is priced in India at Rs. 9,299 for its 4GB + 128GB option, while the 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB variants are listed at Rs. 10,999 and Rs. 11,099, respectively. The phone is offered in Glass Black, Glass Blue, and Glass Orange colourways.

