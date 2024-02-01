Lava Yuva 3 is likely to launch in India soon. The company has teased the design of the handset along with its colour options. The new handset, expected to succeed the Lava Yuva 2, will join the Lava Yuva 3 Pro which was unveiled in the country in December 2023. The storage options of the smartphone have also been confirmed. Although the exact launch date of the phone has not yet been announced, the company revealed the price of the Yuva 3.

In a post on X, Lava Mobiles (@LavaMobile) announced that the Lava Yuva 3 will start in India at Rs. 6,799. The same post also confirmed that the phone will support UFS 2.2 onboard storage and will be available with 64GB and 128GB storage. The phone is teased to launch soon in the country.

Meanwhile, in another post, the company shared a teaser video, which shows the Lava Yuva 3 in a purple colour option. The back panel is seen with a triple rear camera system placed in the top left corner with the three sensors placed in separate, slightly raised, circular units, alongside a smaller round LED flash unit. The bottom of the handset is seen with the speaker grille, a USB Type-C port, a headphone jack and a mic, while the right edge of the model has the volume rocker and power button.

Notably, the Lava Yuva 3 Pro sports a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit and carries an 8-megapixel front camera sensor. It also carries a 6.5-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) display and boots Android 13-based UI out-of-the-box. The phone is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T616 SoC and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired charging support.

The Lava Yuva 3 Pro launched in India at Rs. 8,999 for the singular 8GB + 128GB configuration and is offered in Desert Gold, Forest Viridian, and Meadow Purple colour options. Meanwhile, the older Lava Yuva 2 was priced at launch at Rs. 6,999 for the lone 3GB + 64GB variant.

