Lava Yuva 3 Price in India, Design, Storage Details, Amazon Availability Confirmed

Lava Yuva 3 is teased to carry triple rear camera units.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 February 2024 16:59 IST
Lava Yuva 3 Price in India, Design, Storage Details, Amazon Availability Confirmed

Photo Credit: Lava

Lava Yuva 3 seen in the teaser in a purple colour option

Highlights
  • Lava Yuva 3 will be available in two storage options
  • The phone is confirmed to support eMMC onboard storage
  • The Lava Yuva 3 will join the Lava Yuva 3 Pro
Lava Yuva 3 is likely to launch in India soon. The company has teased the design of the handset along with its colour options. The new handset, expected to succeed the Lava Yuva 2, will join the Lava Yuva 3 Pro which was unveiled in the country in December 2023. The storage options of the smartphone have also been confirmed. Although the exact launch date of the phone has not yet been announced, the company revealed the price of the Yuva 3.

In a post on X, Lava Mobiles (@LavaMobile) announced that the Lava Yuva 3 will start in India at Rs. 6,799. The same post also confirmed that the phone will support UFS 2.2 onboard storage and will be available with 64GB and 128GB storage. The phone is teased to launch soon in the country. 

Meanwhile, in another post, the company shared a teaser video, which shows the Lava Yuva 3 in a purple colour option. The back panel is seen with a triple rear camera system placed in the top left corner with the three sensors placed in separate, slightly raised, circular units, alongside a smaller round LED flash unit. The bottom of the handset is seen with the speaker grille, a USB Type-C port, a headphone jack and a mic, while the right edge of the model has the volume rocker and power button.

Notably, the Lava Yuva 3 Pro sports a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit and carries an 8-megapixel front camera sensor. It also carries a 6.5-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) display and boots Android 13-based UI out-of-the-box. The phone is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T616 SoC and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired charging support.

The Lava Yuva 3 Pro launched in India at Rs. 8,999 for the singular 8GB + 128GB configuration and is offered in Desert Gold, Forest Viridian, and Meadow Purple colour options. Meanwhile, the older Lava Yuva 2 was priced at launch at Rs. 6,999 for the lone 3GB + 64GB variant.

Lava Yuva 2

Lava Yuva 2

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.51-inch
Processor Unisoc T606
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Lava Yuva 3 Price in India, Design, Storage Details, Amazon Availability Confirmed
