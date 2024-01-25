Technology News

Lava Yuva 4 Pro is said to be unveiled in February in the sub-Rs. 10,000 segment.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 January 2024 17:01 IST
Photo Credit: Lava

Lava Yuva 4 Pro 5G could ship with Android 13

  • Lava is reportedly working on the Yuva 4 Pro 5G smartphone.
  • It is expected to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery
  • The camera sensors are seen arranged in a circular shaped island
Lava Yuva 3 Pro with Unisoc T616 SoC and a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit was launched in India in December last year. Now, Lava Yuva 4 Pro 5G is reportedly making its way to the market soon. The launch date of the new Yuva phone is yet to be officially confirmed by the domestic mobile company, but alleged live renders and specifications of the handset have now surfaced online. The Lava Yuva 4 Pro 5G is tipped to run on MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC. It is expected to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

Tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz), in collaboration with 91Mobiles Hindi, has leaked the live renders and key specifications of the Lava Yuva 4 Pro 5G. The leaked renders show the rear design of the handset in a blue shade with curved edges. They suggest a dual rear camera unit at the rear alongside LED flash.

lava yuva 4 pro 5g 91mobiles Lava Yuva 4 Pro 5G

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles/ Paras Guglani

 

The camera sensors are seen arranged in a circular shaped island. The text on the camera island indicates a 50-megapixel main camera sensor on the Lava Yuva 4 Pro 5G. It is expected to be accompanied by a 2-megapixel secondary lens. There is a Lava branding along with 5G text on the bottom of the back panel.

The Lava Yuva 4 Pro 5G is tipped to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM. It could ship with Android 13 out of the box and could offer support for two major Android updates. It is expected to feature a 16-megapixel selfie camera and is said to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

The Lava Yuva 4 Pro is said to be unveiled in February in the sub-Rs. 10,000 segment. To recall, the Lava Yuva 3 Pro was launched in India in December last year with a price tag of Rs. 8,999 for the lone 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

Lava's Yuva 3 Pro is powered by a Unisoc T616 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM. A dual rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel main sensor, HD+ display, 5,000mAh battery, 18W fast charging support, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner are the other key specifications of the new Lava smartphone.

Further reading: Lava Yuva 3 Pro, Lava Yuva 4 Pro 5G, Lava Yuva 4 Pro 5G Specifications, Lava, Lava Yuva 4 Pro 5G Price
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
