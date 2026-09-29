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Apple Rolls Out iOS 27.0.1 Update With Fixes for iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max Face ID and Camera Issues

Older iPhone models could also receive additional bug fixes or under-the-hood improvements with iOS 27.0.1.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 29 September 2026 08:54 IST
Apple Rolls Out iOS 27.0.1 Update With Fixes for iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max Face ID and Camera Issues

Apple’s new iPhone 18 Pro Max is said to be among the affected devices

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Highlights
  • Failed Face ID checks previously caused unexpected restarts
  • A camera bug causing photo colour artefacts has been fixed
  • Users can install iOS 27.0.1 via Settings on iPhone
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Apple released the iOS 27.0.1 update for iPhone on Monday. The latest software update comes with key bug fixes for issues that have plagued users since the release of iOS 27 earlier this month. The update is said to address problems affecting the latest iPhone 18 Pro models, including unexpected restarts after failed Face ID authentication and a camera issue that could cause colour artefacts in certain conditions. Apple has also fixed an issue that caused the touchscreen to become unresponsive under certain conditions.

iOS 27.0.1 Update: What's New

iPhone users can now install iOS 27.0.1 by heading to Settings > General > Software Update. Apple recommends connecting the iPhone to Wi-Fi and a power source before installing a software update.

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Apple's release notes state that the update carries fixes for three major issues:

  • iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max may unexpectedly restart when Face ID fails to authenticate.
  • A colour artefact may appear on photos captured at 2x under certain lighting conditions at f/1.48 on a small number of iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max devices.
  • Opening Notification Centre and Control Centre simultaneously may cause the touchscreen to become unresponsive.

The Face ID issue appears to be particularly relevant to the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. Both handsets debuted earlier this month with a redesigned Face ID system with the infrared camera positioned behind the display. The component sits closer to the status bar, resulting in a shorter Dynamic Island.

In recent days, however, reports have emerged suggesting that a failed Face ID attempt could cause the iPhone to freeze and then restart. The issue was reportedly more noticeable when Face ID was being used to authenticate access to protected apps, such as the Passwords app, private Safari tabs, or other apps protected with biometric authentication.

In the reported scenario, an unsuccessful Face ID attempt could leave the touchscreen unresponsive. The phone would then restart and return to the lock screen.

The update also addresses a camera-related issue affecting the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. Under certain lighting conditions, photographs captured at 2x and an f/1.48 aperture could show an unexpected colour artefact. Apple says the problem affected a small number of devices.

The third listed fix concerns the touchscreen. Opening Notification Centre and Control Centre at the same time could reportedly cause the touchscreen to stop responding. The new update is said to address this behaviour.

Apple's release notes may not necessarily cover every minor change included in an incremental software update. Therefore, older iPhone models could also receive additional bug fixes or under-the-hood improvements with iOS 27.0.1.

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Further reading: iOS 27, iOS 27 Update, iOS 27.0.1, iPhone Update, Apple
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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