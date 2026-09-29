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Apple Ordered to Pay $5.7 Billion Over Haptics Patents Used in iPhone, Apple Watch

Apple claimed that its Taptic Engine is different from the technology covered by Taction's patents.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 29 September 2026 11:21 IST
Apple Ordered to Pay $5.7 Billion Over Haptics Patents Used in iPhone, Apple Watch

Photo Credit: Reuters

Apple intends to challenge the decision on appeal

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Highlights
  • Taction accused Apple of using its patented haptic technology
  • Apple has said it will appeal the jury's decision
  • Taction filed its lawsuit against Apple in 2021
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A US jury ordered Apple to pay over $5.7 billion (roughly Rs. 54,700 crore) to San Diego-based Taction for patent infringement related to the haptic feedback technology in Apple devices. The US federal jury found that its Taptic Engine technology infringed two patents owned by Taction Technology. Apple has denied using Taction's technology and said it plans to appeal the verdict. Taction Technology, which develops haptic technology for products including headphones and gaming headsets, sued Apple in 2021.

Apple Loses $5.7 Billion Haptics Patent Case

Last week, the United States District Court Southern District of California ordered Apple to pay $5.7 billion in damages after it found that the iPhone maker used Taction's ​technology without permission. Taction accused Apple back in 2021 of using its patented haptic technology without authorisation.

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In its complaint, Taction stated that Apple is "capitalising on Taction's innovation and success by selling devices that infringe Taction's patents. Apple is utilising Taction's patented inventions without a license or authority from Taction".

Apple rejected the allegations and maintained it had not used Taction's vibration technology. Following the verdict, the company reportedly said that " While we thank the jury for their consideration, we strongly disagree with today's verdict and the damages awarded, which are entirely unsupported by the facts". The jury also did not find that Apple had knowingly or willfully infringed Taction's patents.

"Apple's Taptic Engine is fundamentally different from Taction's technology, which Taction's own testing of Apple's products confirmed during trial", the company reportedly told the BBC.

Apple's Taptic Engine offers tactile feedback on iPhone and Apple Watch. The patents cover technology that uses vibrations to simulate the sensation of touch. The haptic feedback is commonly used for notifications, button presses and other interactions on mobile phones and wearables.

Apple introduced the Taptic Engine with the Apple Watch in 2014. The company subsequently expanded haptic feedback across its product lineup, including the iPhone 6s, which replaced the older vibration motor.

The latest verdict comes at a pivotal moment for Apple. The Cupertino-based tech giant is undergoing major executive leadership shifts, following John Ternus replacing CEO Tim Cook earlier this month.

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Further reading: Apple, Taction Technology, Haptic Feedback, Patent
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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