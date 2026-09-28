Xiaomi 18 Pro and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max were recently launched in China. Weeks before the debut of the flagship smartphones, the Xiaomi sub-brand unveiled the Redmi K100 Pro and Redmi K100 Pro Max as its top-of-the-line K series offerings. Unlike last year, neither brand launched the standard model in the smartphone lineup. Now, the purported Xiaomi 18 and Redmi K100 have reportedly been spotted on a certification website in China, hinting at their imminent launch in the country. Apart from this, the key specifications and features of the Xiaomi 18 have surfaced online, along with the handset's expected launch timeline.

Xiaomi 18 and Redmi K100 Spotted on China's SRRC Site With Model Numbers M261DB and M786BC

In a post on Weibo, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) has shared that two new smartphones have been certified by the State Radio Regulation of China (SRRC). The handsets appear with the model numbers M261DB and M786BC, which reportedly belong to the Xiaomi 18 and Redmi K100, respectively. The listing hints that the two handsets could be launched soon in China. The Xiaomi 18 is said to support the N79 5G band, while the Redmi K100 might arrive with support for “regular 5G”.

Separately, tipster ‘The panda is bald' (translated from Chinese) has shared the key specifications and features of the Xiaomi 18. The leaker claims that the smartphone will be launched in or around December. It will reportedly be equipped with a 6.4-inch flat display with the M11 luminescent material and 1.5K resolution. Moreover, the Xiaomi 18 will reportedly pack a 7,200mAh battery and support 100W wired fast charging. It might also debut with support for wireless fast charging.

On top of this, the Xiaomi 18 is expected to be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chipset, which is built on a 2nm process and was recently introduced by Qualcomm. For optics, the Xiaomi 18 is tipped to launch with a triple rear camera system, headlined by a 200-megapixel primary camera with a 1/1.28-inch sensor. It might also feature a 200-megapixel telephoto camera, which is said to offer up to 3x optical zoom.

Additionally, the Xiaomi 18 will reportedly boast a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera on the back. However, it is worth noting that the tech firm has yet to confirm these details. Hence, one must take these details with a pinch of salt. The smartphone maker could start teasing the debut of the standard Xiaomi 18 model in the coming months.