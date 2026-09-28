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  • Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2026: iPhone 17 Gets Rs. 19,901 Off, iPhone 15 Also Discounted

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2026: iPhone 17 Gets Rs. 19,901 Off, iPhone 15 Also Discounted

In the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale, the iPhone 15 will start at Rs. 63,999, including bank discounts.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 28 September 2026 17:48 IST
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2026: iPhone 17 Gets Rs. 19,901 Off, iPhone 15 Also Discounted

iPhone 17 is available in Black, Lavender, Mist Blue, Sage and White colours

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Highlights
  • Flipkart revealed the sale prices for the iPhone 17 and iPhone 15
  • Both models will also be eligible for exchange discounts
  • Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale 2026 will start on October 9
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Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale 2026 will begin on October 9, with early access for eligible customers. Several smartphone brands have already announced that they will sell their smartphones at discounted prices on Flipkart. Most recently, Flipkart has revealed the Big Billion Days Sale prices the iPhone 17 and iPhone 15. The iPhone 15 is confirmed to be available at a discounted price during the sale. Flipkart is also joining hands with select lenders to provide assured savings on payments made through their cards and EMI transactions.

Flipkart Revealed Big Billion Days Sale 2026 Prices for the iPhone 17, iPhone 15

The e-commerce platform has a microsite that reveals the sale price of iPhone 17 and iPhone 15 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2026. The 256GB storage variant of iPhone 17 is confirmed to be available for Rs. 79,999 in the upcoming sale, down from the listed price of Rs. 99,900. This includes a Rs. 2,500 credit card EMI offer and a Rs. 3,000 exchange bonus flat discount.

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Shoppers with Flipkart Axis Bank and Flipkart SBI credit cards can get the iPhone 17 for Rs. 77,999 (with 5 percent cashback). The e-commerce platform is also offering six-month and nine-month no-cost EMI options starting at Rs. 8,667. Shoppers can get an exchange discount of up to Rs. 89,850 when trading in an eligible device.

On Flipkart, the iPhone 17 is available in Black, Lavender, Mist Blue, Sage and White colours. It has a 6.3-inch display and runs on the A19 chipset.

Meanwhile, the older iPhone 15 will be available at a starting price of Rs. 63,999 (inclusive of bank discount) on Flipkart. It is currently listed for Rs. 74,900 on the e-commerce platform. Interested buyers can also swap an old iPhone model to get an additional discount of up to Rs. 54,400.

The iPhone 15 is available in Black, Blue, Green, Yellow, and Pink colourways. It has a 6.1-inch display and runs on the A16 Bionic Chip.

Besides the iPhone 17 and iPhone 15, Motorola's Edge and G-series lineups are confirmed to be available at discounted rates. Google's Pixel 11 will be available at an effective price of Rs. 69,999 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. The sale will begin on October 9, with early access starting October 8 for eligible customers.

iPhone 17

iPhone 17

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Transformative and brighter ProMotion display
  • Powerful performance
  • Meaningful camera upgrades
  • More value-for-money
  • Great battery life
  • Bad
  • iOS 26 has glitches
  • Ineffective anti-reflective coating
Read detailed Apple iPhone 17 review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Apple A19
Front Camera 18-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 26
Resolution 1206x2622 pixels
iPhone 15

iPhone 15

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Big upgrades over the 14
  • Excellent ergonomics, build quality
  • Very good all-round performance
  • Apple ecosystem benefits
  • Bad
  • Relatively slow charging
  • Expensive
  • Still a 60Hz display
Read detailed Apple iPhone 15 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A16 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 17
Resolution 1179x2556 pixels
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Further reading: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Price in India, iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Price in India, Apple, Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale, Flipkart Big Billion Days 2026, Flipkart Big Billion Days
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More

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