Leica Leitz Phone 3 was launched on Thursday as the successor to the Leica Leitz Phone 2, which was unveiled in November 2022. The latest handset is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC but retains other key features of the preceding phone which was equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, a 47.2-megapixel primary rear camera and a 5,000mAh battery. The design of the Leitz Phone 3 is said to be inspired by the look of Leica cameras and the textured finish is claimed to offer users a better grip.

The Leica Leitz Phone 3 is offered in a single black colourway. The price of the handset has not yet been revealed but it will be available for purchase exclusively in Japan from April 19, the company said in a press statement. As per the promotional images on the Leica website, the advertised lens cap can be bought with an external phone cover which is sold as part of a bundle or as additional accessories.

Leica Leitz Phone 3 with a back cover and a lens cap

Photo Credit: Leica

Leica Leitz Phone 3 specifications, features

The Leica Leitz Phone 3 sports a 6.6-inch WUXGA+ (2,730 x 1,260 pixels) Pro IGZO OLED display. The phone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. The storage can be expanded to up to 1TB via a microSDXC card. The phone runs on Android 14 with a custom user interface on top.

For optics, the Leica Leitz Phone 3 features a dual rear camera unit which includes a 47.2-megapixel 1-inch CMOS sensor with 6x digital zoom and a wide-angle lens alongside a 1.9-megapixel depth sensor. The front camera, on the other hand, is equipped with a 12.6-megapixel sensor with 8x digital zoom. The camera system is accompanied by the Leitz Looks software feature which is claimed to help the Leica phone simulate the looks of popular Leica M-Lenses like the Noctilux-M 1:1.2/50, Summilux-M 1:1.4/28 and Summilux-M 1:1.4/35.

Like the preceding model, the Leica Leitz Phone 3 also packs a 5,000mAh battery that can be charged via a USB Type-C port. The phone also supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, Mobile Pay and NFC connectivity. It has a 3.5mm audio jack and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. For security, it is equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset measures 77mm x 161mm x 9.3mm in size and weighs 209g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.