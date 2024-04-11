Technology News

Moto G64 5G has a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 April 2024 18:47 IST
Photo Credit: Motorola

Moto G64 5G is shown in Ice Lilac, Mint Green and Pearl Blue colour options

  • Moto G64 5G features Android 14-based My UX.
  • It supports 30W fast charging
  • Moto G64 5G has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor
Moto G64 5G is confirmed to go official in India on April 16. Ahead of the scheduled launch, Motorola has listed the handset on its official website revealing all its specifications. The Moto G64 5G is confirmed to be available in three colour options and two RAM and storage configurations. It is listed with a MediaTek Dimensity 7025 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB storage. The Moto G64 5G carries a 6,000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging support.

Through a listing on its India website, Motorola has disclosed the full specifications of the Moto G64 5G. It is shown in Ice Lilac, Mint Green, and Pearl Blue colour options and 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB storage options. It is confirmed to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7025 SoC.

The Moto G64 5G features Android 14-based My UX. It is confirmed to receive Android 15  and three years of security updates. It features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate. It has a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support alongside an 8-megapixel macro shooter. The front camera is a 16-megapixel sensor.

As per the listing, the Moto G64 5G has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and supports face unlock feature. Connectivity options available on the phone include FM radio, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Beidu, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. It comes in an IP52-rated water-repellent build and features dual stereo speakers enhanced by Dolby Atmos technology. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, SAR sensor, and sensor hub.

Motorola has packed a 6,000mAh battery on the Moto G64 5G with support for 30W TurboPower fast charging. It measures 161.56x73.82x8.89mm and weighs 192 grams.

Further reading: Moto G64 5G, Moto G64 5G Specifications, Motorola
