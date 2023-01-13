Letv S1 Pro was launched in China on Thursday. This handset features a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD screen with a 60Hz refresh rate. Notably, its design appears to be heavily influenced by the iPhone 14 Pro. There is a pill-shaped cutout on the front for the 5-megapixel selfie camera. It also comes with a functional Dynamic Island-like feature. Despite carrying only a single 13-megapixel camera on the back, the Letv S1 Pro sports three cutouts on the back to appear similar to the Apple phone.

Letv S1 Pro price, availability

The Letv S1 Pro is currently available to pre-book in China for CNY 899 (roughly Rs. 11,000). This Letv smartphone comes in Sunny Blue and Titanium Black colours. It will go on sale in the country on January 17.

Letv S1 Pro specifications, features

This smartphone gets a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) LCD screen with a 60Hz refresh rate. It sports a pill-shaped cutout for housing the selfie sensor. In addition, it comes with an interactive Dynamic Island-like feature. The Letv S1 Pro is powered by a 12nm octa-core Unisoc T7510 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

The Letv S1 Pro sports three cutouts on the back for cameras. However, it only features a single 13-megapixel primary sensor. This design appears to be similar to an iPhone 14 Pro. In addition, this smartphone is equipped with a 5-megapixel front-facing shooter.

It measures 164.5x75.6x9.5mm and weighs about 209.5g, as per the company. The Letv S1 Pro packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W USB Type-C wired charging. This 5G smartphone runs on an unspecified Android-based operating system and comes with Huawei Mobile Services.

