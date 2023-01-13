Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023 will kick off on January 14 for Prime members. The Republic Day special sale will open up for everyone else from January 15 with hundreds of deals across all major categories. Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale promises to bring exciting discounts on mobile phones, laptops, TVs, headphones, Amazon devices, and other major electronics. SBI Card users will be eligible for a 10 percent instant discount during the sale. Amazon has teased some of the upcoming offers that will be available during the Great Republic Day Sale 2023. In this guide, we'll tell you everything you need to know about Amazon's first big sale of 2023.

When is Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023?

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023 will go live at 12am on January 14 for Prime subscribers. The sale will be available to everyone else from 12am on January 15. The sale will end on January 20.

How to prepare for Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023?

As with most online sales, the best deals and offers are available during the initial few days. Make sure you grab these before they run out. Land on the Amazon site or mobile app at midnight or early in the morning to grab these deals.

Make sure you prepare your Wishlist in advance. This will help you track price cuts during the sale, and help you avoid impulse purchasing.

Compare prices before you buy, and always consider all the available bundled offers for a great effective price.

Keep all your payment options, shipping addresses, and other preferences saved in advance.

Sign up for Amazon Prime, if you haven't already. You can also consider getting a complimentary subscription with a mobile recharge plan.

What to expect from Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023?

Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale promises discounts worth up to 40 percent on popular mobile phones and accessories. The online retail giant will also offer discounts worth up to 75 percent on laptops, wearables, tablets, and other electronics. In addition, Amazon's sale will also include bundled offers in the form of no-cost EMI payment options, exchange offers, and coupon-based discounts on select products. You can also expect decent discounts on Amazon's hardware including Kindle ebook readers, Fire TV streaming sticks, and Alexa-powered Echo smart speakers.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023: Top deals previewed so far

Amazon has started teasing some of the upcoming discounts and bundled offers ahead of the Great Republic Day Sale 2023. The online retailer is teasing the 'biggest deal of the sale' on Apple's iPhone 13. You can also expect discounts on OnePlus Nord 2T 5G and Samsung Galaxy M13. If you're looking to upgrade your smartphone, the sale will be a good opportunity to grab one at a discounted price. You can expect discounts on a large selection of popular smartphones on Amazon during the upcoming sale.

Oppo F21s Pro 5G will be available at an effective price of Rs. 23,499 (MRP Rs. 31,999) by including all the available offers during Amazon's upcoming Republic Day special sale. In addition, Amazon will also offer discounts on Oppo F21s and Oppo A74.

Besides smartphones, Amazon's own devices are also a good buy during these sales. The company's Fire TV Stick will be sold at a discounted price of Rs. 2,799 (MRP Rs. 4,999) while the Kindle ebook reader will be down to Rs. 8,499 (MRP Rs. 9,999) during the Great Republic Day Sale 2023.

