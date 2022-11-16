Letv Y1 Pro+ has been launched in China with a design that's similar to that of Apple's iPhone 13. The new smartphone from the Chinese smartphone brand features a 6.5-inch display and offers up to 256GB of storage. Like the iPhone models, Letv Y1 Pro+ also features a wide notch on the screen for housing the selfie camera. The Letv Y1 Pro+ is powered by an octa-core processor and packs a 4,000mAh battery. It has an 8-megapixel camera at the rear as well.

Letv Y1 Pro+ price, availability

The price of Letv Y1 Pro+ has been set at CNY 499 (roughly Rs. 5,700) for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at CNY 599 (roughly Rs. 6,800) while the top-end 4GB RAM + 256GB storage option is priced at CNY 699 (roughly Rs. 8,000). It is offered in Midnight Black, Starlight White, and Star Blue colour options. The smartphone is currently listed on the Chinese e-commerce website JD.com for sale.

Letv Y1 Pro+ specifications

The dual SIM Letv Y1 Pro+ runs on Andorid 11 and features a 6.5-inch LCD display with 720x1,560 pixels resolution. As mentioned, the display has a wide notch, similar to Apple's iPhone 13, that houses the selfie camera. The handset has a glass body and is powered by an octa-core Huben T610 processor (Unisoc Tiger T610 SoC), coupled with 4GB of RAM.

For optics, the Letv Y1 Pro+ features an 8-megapixel sensor at the rear, arranged in a square-shaped rear camera module, identical to what we have seen on iPhone 13 models. For selfies, there is a 5-megapixel sensor at the front. Further, it offers up to 256GB of storage.

This entry-level phone comes with USB Type-C connectivity. The Letv Y1 Pro+ supports face unlock feature for authentication. The handset houses a 4,000mAh battery. Besides, it measures 164.3x77.7x9.5mm and weighs 195grams.

