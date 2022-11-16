Technology News
loading

Letv Y1 Pro+ With iPhone 13-Like Design Listed Online: Price, Specifications Revealed

Letv Y1 Pro+ price starts at CNY 499 (roughly Rs. 5,700) for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 16 November 2022 15:34 IST
Letv Y1 Pro+ With iPhone 13-Like Design Listed Online: Price, Specifications Revealed

Photo Credit: Jd.com

Letv Y1 Pro+ features a 6.5-inch LCD display

Highlights
  • Letv Y1 Pro+ is offered in three colour options
  • It packs up to 4GB of RAM
  • There is a 5-megapixel selfie sensor on Letv Y1 Pro+

Letv Y1 Pro+ has been launched in China with a design that's similar to that of Apple's iPhone 13. The new smartphone from the Chinese smartphone brand features a 6.5-inch display and offers up to 256GB of storage. Like the iPhone models, Letv Y1 Pro+ also features a wide notch on the screen for housing the selfie camera. The Letv Y1 Pro+ is powered by an octa-core processor and packs a 4,000mAh battery. It has an 8-megapixel camera at the rear as well.

Letv Y1 Pro+ price, availability

The price of Letv Y1 Pro+ has been set at CNY 499 (roughly Rs. 5,700) for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at CNY 599 (roughly Rs. 6,800) while the top-end 4GB RAM + 256GB storage option is priced at CNY 699 (roughly Rs. 8,000). It is offered in Midnight Black, Starlight White, and Star Blue colour options. The smartphone is currently listed on the Chinese e-commerce website JD.com for sale.

Letv Y1 Pro+ specifications

The dual SIM Letv Y1 Pro+ runs on Andorid 11 and features a 6.5-inch LCD display with 720x1,560 pixels resolution. As mentioned, the display has a wide notch, similar to Apple's iPhone 13, that houses the selfie camera. The handset has a glass body and is powered by an octa-core Huben T610 processor (Unisoc Tiger T610 SoC), coupled with 4GB of RAM.

For optics, the Letv Y1 Pro+ features an 8-megapixel sensor at the rear, arranged in a square-shaped rear camera module, identical to what we have seen on iPhone 13 models. For selfies, there is a 5-megapixel sensor at the front. Further, it offers up to 256GB of storage.

This entry-level phone comes with USB Type-C connectivity. The Letv Y1 Pro+ supports face unlock feature for authentication. The handset houses a 4,000mAh battery. Besides, it measures 164.3x77.7x9.5mm and weighs 195grams.

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India under Rs. 30,000? There are a handful of options that we've discussed on this week's episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Letv Y1 Pro+

Letv Y1 Pro+

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 11
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Letv Y1 Pro Plus, Letv Y1 Pro Plus Price, Letv Y1 Pro Plus Specifications, Letv
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Elon Musk Set to Testify at US Trial Over His $50 Billion Tesla Pay Package
Featured video of the day
Lenovo Tab P11 Pro: Hit or Miss?
Letv Y1 Pro+ With iPhone 13-Like Design Listed Online: Price, Specifications Revealed
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. VLC Media Player Site Unblocked in India After Notice to Government
  2. Biggest iPhone Plant Coming Up Near Hosur, to Employ 60,000 Workers
  3. Airtel 5G Rollout Expanded to Gurugram, Available in These 13 Locations
  4. Everything You Need to Know About WhatsApp Web Version
  5. Amazon Plans to Lay Off 10,000 Employees Days After Twitter Cut Jobs: Report
  6. Bengaluru, Chennai, Ahmedabad Among World's 20 Most ‘Crypto Stressed’ Cities
  7. This Phone Looks Like the iPhone 13, But Costs Way Less: All Details
  8. Oppo Phones Receiving Jio 5G Support With New Update: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Tata Said to Plan Launch of 20 'Beauty Tech' Stores With Virtual Makeup Kiosks, Digital Skin Tests
  2. Australia's Corporate Watchdog Suspends FTX Australia's Financial Services License
  3. Sony Files Patent for Tracking Digital Collectibles in Games Using NFTs
  4. Xbox Game Pass November 2022 Second-Half: Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, Dune: Spice Wars, and More
  5. Government to Raise Issues of Social Media, Dark Web, Crypto Misuse at 'No Money for Terror' Conference
  6. Mastercard, HSBC Roll Out Digital Dollar Blockchain Project Amid Crypto Crash; Reinstates Support
  7. Digital Services Act: Web Giants to Submit User Data as EU Law Comes Into Effect
  8. Letv Y1 Pro+ With iPhone 13-Like Design Listed Online: Price, Specifications Revealed
  9. Elon Musk Set to Testify at US Trial Over His $50 Billion Tesla Pay Package
  10. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series Getting Android 13-Based One UI 5.0 Update: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.