Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series is reportedly getting the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update. As of now Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update is limited to the 5G variant of the Galaxy Tab S8 in all European countries. The Galaxy Tab S8 is said to come with the firmware version X706BXXU2BVK4, the Galaxy Tab S8+ will get firmware version X806BXXU2BVK4, and the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will receive firmware version X906BXXU2BVK4, as per the report. The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G and Galaxy XCover 6 Pro also reportedly received the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update earlier this week.

The update is said to bring the November 2022 security patch that is said to fix about four dozen privacy and security vulnerabilities. Additionally, the update is also said to bring better performance, new software features, and new UI design along with improved privacy and security.

The update is said to bring the November 2022 security patch that is said to fix about four dozen privacy and security vulnerabilities. Additionally, the update is also said to bring better performance, new software features, and new UI design along with improved privacy and security.

Users can manually check if the update is available on their Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series by going to Settings > Software update > Download and install.

As mentioned earlier, the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G and Galaxy XCover 6 Pro are also receiving the Android 13-based One UI 5.0. The Galaxy M52 5G, carrying the model number SM-M526BR, has reportedly started receiving the update in about a dozen European markets. The Android 13 update for the Galaxy XCover 6 Pro comes with firmware version G736BXXU1BVK2. The update is also said to be rolling out first to users in Europe, whereas other countries could expect to see the update within the next few weeks.

