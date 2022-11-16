Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series Getting Android 13-Based One UI 5.0 Update: Report

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 One UI 5.0 update said to come with the firmware version X706BXXU2BVK4.

Written by Jasmin Jose, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 16 November 2022 15:05 IST
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series Getting Android 13-Based One UI 5.0 Update: Report

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will receive the firmware version X906BXXU2BVK4

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ will get firmware version X806BXXU2BVK4
  • Update is said to include the November 2022 security patch
  • Users can manually check if the update is available

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series is reportedly getting the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update. As of now Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update is limited to the 5G variant of the Galaxy Tab S8 in all European countries. The Galaxy Tab S8 is said to come with the firmware version X706BXXU2BVK4, the Galaxy Tab S8+ will get firmware version X806BXXU2BVK4, and the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will receive firmware version X906BXXU2BVK4, as per the report. The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G and Galaxy XCover 6 Pro also reportedly received the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update earlier this week.

According to a report by SamMobile, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series is currently receiving the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update. As mentioned earlier, the Galaxy Tab S8 is expected to come with the firmware version X706BXXU2BVK4 and the Galaxy Tab S8+ is said to get the firmware version X806BXXU2BVK4. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will receive the firmware version X906BXXU2BVK4, as per the report.

The update is said to bring the November 2022 security patch that is said to fix about four dozen privacy and security vulnerabilities. Additionally, the update is also said to bring better performance, new software features, and new UI design along with improved privacy and security.

Users can manually check if the update is available on their Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series by going to Settings > Software update > Download and install.

As mentioned earlier, the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G and Galaxy XCover 6 Pro are also receiving the Android 13-based One UI 5.0. The Galaxy M52 5G, carrying the model number SM-M526BR, has reportedly started receiving the update in about a dozen European markets. The Android 13 update for the Galaxy XCover 6 Pro comes with firmware version G736BXXU1BVK2. The update is also said to be rolling out first to users in Europe, whereas other countries could expect to see the update within the next few weeks.

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India under Rs. 30,000? There are a handful of options that we've discussed on this week's episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, Samsung
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
Oppo Smartphones Receive Jio 5G Support With New Update, All New Phones Will Support SA Network
Featured video of the day
[Sponsored] Alpha 15 and MSI Bravo 15 – Powered by AMD

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series Getting Android 13-Based One UI 5.0 Update: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Biggest iPhone Plant Coming Up Near Hosur, to Employ 60,000 Workers
  2. How to Identify Font in Any Image
  3. Google Pixel Fold First Look Leaked, Expected to Launch in May 2023
  4. Everything You Need to Know About WhatsApp Web Version
  5. Amazon Plans to Lay Off 10,000 Employees Days After Twitter Cut Jobs: Report
  6. This Phone Looks Like the iPhone 13, But Costs Way Less: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Australia's Corporate Watchdog Suspends FTX Australia's Financial Services License
  2. Sony Files Patent for Tracking Digital Collectibles in Games Using NFTs
  3. Xbox Game Pass November 2022 Second-Half: Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, Dune: Spice Wars, and More
  4. Government to Raise Issues of Social Media, Dark Web, Crypto Misuse at 'No Money for Terror' Conference
  5. Mastercard, HSBC Roll Out Digital Dollar Blockchain Project Amid Crypto Crash; Reinstates Support
  6. Digital Services Act: Web Giants to Submit User Data as EU Law Comes Into Effect
  7. Letv Y1 Pro+ With iPhone 13-Like Design Listed Online: Price, Specifications Revealed
  8. Elon Musk Set to Testify at US Trial Over His $50 Billion Tesla Pay Package
  9. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series Getting Android 13-Based One UI 5.0 Update: Report
  10. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Gets November 2022 Android Security Update After Android 13 Rollout: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.