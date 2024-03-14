LPDDR6 RAM (Low Power Double Data Rate 6 Random Access Memory) — the next iteration of RAM could make an appearance later this year. It is expected to be announced in the third quarter of this year and could be used on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset. The LPDDR6 memory that will be replacing the existing LPDDR5 memory is expected to offer improved data transfer speeds and increased bandwidth compared to its predecessor. Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S25 series is said to come with LPDDR6 memory and Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC with increased data bandwidth for performing AI tasks. This could give the flagship series an advantage over the next iPhone 16 series.

As per a report by Korean publication AjuNews, Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix are speeding up the mass production of LPDDR6 DRAM to take a lead in the AI-driven industry. The LPDDR6 memory that would replace the existing LPDDR5 reportedly offers improved data bandwidth for faster processing of AI tasks on the device.

The Joint Electron Device Engineering Council (JEDEC) is reportedly going to announce the features of LPDDR6 DRAM in September. Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix are also expected to unveil their LPDDR6 DRAM chips around that time.

The current generation LPDDR5 DRAM standard was announced in February 2019. Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix have introduced LPDDR5X and LPDDR5T variants, respectively.

The performance of LPDDR6 is still under wraps. The LPDDR5 has a maximum bandwidth of 6.4Gbps while LPDDR5X has a bandwidth of 8.5Gbps. The LPDDR6 memory is expected to be used in handsets powered by the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC for attaining increased data bandwidth for performing AI tasks. The Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ models are expected to run on this next-generation Qualcomm chipset in select countries while the Galaxy S25 Ultra could use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC across the globe.

Meanwhile, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC is slated to arrive in October this year with Qualcomm's custom Oryon CPU cores. These CPU cores and the new LPDDR6 are speculated to perform faster than the CPU cores inside Apple's upcoming A18 Pro.

