Samsung's Galaxy S24 series broke cover in January during its Galaxy Unpacked event. While the in-house Exynos 2400 SoC powers the regular Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ in markets outside the US including India, the Galaxy S24 Ultra runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC across all countries. A tipster now suggests that Samsung will use only Exynos SoCs in the entire Galaxy S25 series next year. However, the Galaxy Z Fold phones coming in 2025 are said to use Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets.
Tipster Connor (@OreXda) on X claimed that the next Galaxy S series smartphones will use Exynos SoCs. This indicates that next year's Galaxy S25 lineup could come equipped with the yet-unannounced Exynos 2500 SoC. This year's Galaxy S24 phones run on Exynos 2400 SoC in select regions.
Further, the tipster claims that 2025's Galaxy Z series foldable phones will only use Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets. If Samsung's past launches are anything to go by, presumably the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 will be powered by next-generation Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC. The entry-level and mid-range Galaxy A series are tipped to come with a mix of MediaTek and Exynos SoCs in 2025.
However, Samsung is yet to reveal plans for its 2025 product lineup. Also, the names of the next-generation chipsets from Qualcomm and Exynos are not yet known. Therefore, this leak should be considered with a grain of salt.
As mentioned, Samsung used both the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and Exynos 2400 in the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ this year. In multiple markets such as the US, China, Japan and Canada, the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. In all other countries including India, they run on the Exynos 2400 chipset. The Galaxy S24 Ultra, in contrast, packs a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip across all markets.
The Samsung Galaxy S24 has a starting price tag of Rs. 79,999 for the base 8GB + 256GB variant in India, the Galaxy S24+ pricing starts at Rs. 99,999, and the Galaxy S24 Ultra has a starting price tag of Rs. 1,29,999.
