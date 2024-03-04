Technology News

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Tipped to Run on Exynos Chip in All Markets

Samsung's Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ run on Exynos 2400 SoC in select regions.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 March 2024 19:10 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Tipped to Run on Exynos Chip in All Markets

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra packs a Snapdragon chip across all markets

Highlights
  • Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 could use Snapdragon SoC
  • Samsung's Galaxy S24 series was launched in January
  • Galaxy A series could use mix of SoCs from MediaTek and Samsung
Advertisement

Samsung's Galaxy S24 series broke cover in January during its Galaxy Unpacked event. While the in-house Exynos 2400 SoC powers the regular Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ in markets outside the US including India, the Galaxy S24 Ultra runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC across all countries. A tipster now suggests that Samsung will use only Exynos SoCs in the entire Galaxy S25 series next year. However, the Galaxy Z Fold phones coming in 2025 are said to use Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets.

Tipster Connor (@OreXda) on X claimed that the next Galaxy S series smartphones will use Exynos SoCs. This indicates that next year's Galaxy S25 lineup could come equipped with the yet-unannounced Exynos 2500 SoC. This year's Galaxy S24 phones run on Exynos 2400 SoC in select regions.

Further, the tipster claims that 2025's Galaxy Z series foldable phones will only use Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets. If Samsung's past launches are anything to go by, presumably the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 will be powered by next-generation Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC. The entry-level and mid-range Galaxy A series are tipped to come with a mix of MediaTek and Exynos SoCs in 2025.

However, Samsung is yet to reveal plans for its 2025 product lineup. Also, the names of the next-generation chipsets from Qualcomm and Exynos are not yet known. Therefore, this leak should be considered with a grain of salt.

As mentioned, Samsung used both the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and Exynos 2400 in the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ this year. In multiple markets such as the US, China, Japan and Canada, the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. In all other countries including India, they run on the Exynos 2400 chipset. The Galaxy S24 Ultra, in contrast, packs a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip across all markets.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 has a starting price tag of Rs. 79,999 for the base 8GB + 256GB variant in India, the Galaxy S24+ pricing starts at Rs. 99,999, and the Galaxy S24 Ultra has a starting price tag of Rs. 1,29,999.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright display with fewer reflections
  • Great battery life
  • Useful AI features
  • Excellent performance
  • Top-quality cameras
  • Longer software support
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Relatively slower charging speeds
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2024 hub.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S25, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, Samsung Exynos SoC, Qualcomm Snapdragon
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Binance CEO Richard Teng Summoned in Nigeria Over Money Laundering Suspicions: Report

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Tipped to Run on Exynos Chip in All Markets
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Lava Blaze Curve 5G Roundup: Here's Everything you Need to Know
  2. iPhone SE 4 Leaked Renders Suggest Design, Features: See Here
  3. Samsung Galaxy F15 5G With 6,000mAh Battery Debuts in India: See Price
  4. Apple MacBook Air Models With M3 Chipsets Debut in India: See Price
  5. [Exclusive] Poco X6 Neo Images Leaked, Said to Launch in India Next Week
  6. Samsung Tipped to Use Exynos SoC in Entire Galaxy S25 Series
  7. Samsung Galaxy A35 5G Design Leaked, Key Specifications Tipped
  8. Apple Might Launch New iPad Pro, iPad Air, MacBook Models Soon: Report
  9. Satellite SOS Feature Spotted on Google Pixel Phones
#Latest Stories
  1. India’s Diverse Bazaars to Democratise with Metaverse, Says BWA Chief; Hails Reliance and Nykaa
  2. Apple MacBook Air 13-Inch and 15-Inch Models With M3 Chipset Unveiled in India: Price, Specifications
  3. WhatsApp’s Third-Party Chats Feature Will Let Users Choose Which Apps to Connect With: Report
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Tipped to Run on Exynos Chip in All Markets
  5. Samsung Galaxy A35 5G New Design Renders Leaked; Key Specifications Tipped Again
  6. Vivo V29e Price in India Has Been Slashed by Rs. 1,000: Here's How Much It Costs Now
  7. Binance CEO Richard Teng Summoned in Nigeria Over Money Laundering Suspicions: Report
  8. AI Models in India Will Require MeitY Approval, Government Says in Advisory: Report
  9. Ae Watan Mere Watan Trailer Released: Sara Ali Khan Plays Freedom Fighter Usha Mehta and Runs a Secret Radio Station During the Quit India Movement
  10. Google Could Add “Satellite SOS” Feature for Pixel Phones Soon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »