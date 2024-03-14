Technology News

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G, Galaxy A35 5G Price in India, Launch Offers Revealed

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G runs on an Exynos 1480 SoC.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 March 2024 13:21 IST
Samsung Galaxy A55 5G, Galaxy A35 5G Price in India, Launch Offers Revealed

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G comes in Awesome Iceblue and Awesome Navy shades

Highlights
  • Base variant of the Galaxy A35 5G starts at Rs. 27,999
  • They run on Android 14-based One UI 6.1
  • The Galaxy A55 5G has a metal frame
Samsung launched the Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G earlier this week. However, the company did not reveal the official pricing of these smartphones during launch. Now, the company has revealed the pricing and availability details of the handsets. The new Galaxy A-series smartphones feature 6.6-inch AMOLED screens with up to 120Hz refresh rate and are equipped with triple rear camera units led by 50-megapixel primary sensors. They ship with Android 14 and Samsung has promised to provide four generations of Android updates and five years of security patches for the new models. The Galaxy A55 5G runs on an Exynos 1480 SoC, while the Galaxy A35 5G has an Exynos 1380 chipset under the hood.

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G, Galaxy A35 5G price in India, availability, launch offers

The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version of Galaxy A55 5G is priced at Rs. 39,999. Meanwhile, the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage options are priced at Rs. 42,999 and Rs. 45,999, respectively. It comes in Awesome Iceblue and Awesome Navy shades.

On the other hand, the Galaxy A35 5G's price starts at Rs. 30,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration costs Rs. 33,999. It is offered in Awesome Lilac, Awesome Iceblue, and Awesome Navy.

Samsung is offering Rs. 3,000 cashback on purchases made using HDFC, OneCard, and IDFC first bank cards. These cardholders can avail no-cost EMI options as well. EMI options start at Rs. 1,792 for the Galaxy A55 5G and Rs. 1,732 for the Galaxy A35.

The new handsets will be up for purchase via Live Commerce on Samsung.com today across Samsung exclusive and partner stores. They will go on sale through online platforms starting March 18.

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G, Galaxy A35 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G run on Android 14-based One UI 6.1. They are confirmed to get four generations of Android OS upgrades, and five years of security updates. They feature a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) Super AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 1,000 nits of peak brightness, and Vision Booster feature. They have a hole punch cutout on the display to house the selfie shooter and the screen has Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection.

Samsung's Galaxy A55 5G runs on a 4nm Exynos 1480 processor, while the Galaxy A35 5G has a 5nm Exynos 1380 processor under the hood. Further, they are equipped with triple rear camera units. The Galaxy A55 5G gets a 50-megapixel primary camera with autofocus and optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 5-megapixel macro shooter. It has a 32-megapixel front camera.

The Galaxy A35 5G's camera setup includes a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS and autofocus, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 5-megapixel macro shooter. It flaunts a 13-megapixel front camera. They pack up to 256GB of onboard storage that can be expanded up to 1TB through a microSD card.

Both Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G come with a fingerprint sensor for authentication. They include Samsung's Knox Vault security feature and have IP67 water and dust resistance built.

Samsung has packed 5,000mAh batteries with support for 25W fast charging on the Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G. The Galaxy A55 5G has a metal frame while the Galaxy A35 5G has a glass back.

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.60-inch
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
Samsung Galaxy A55 5G

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.60-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
