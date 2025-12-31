MediaTek Dimensity 7100 chipset was launched by the company on Tuesday. The new 5G system-on-chip (SoC) comes with efficiency improvements across various functionalities, as well as balanced performance and support for latest hardware. The new chipset is currently listed on MediaTek's official product page, and becomes the newest member of the Dimensity family. It brings an Arm-based octa-core CPU and and Mali-branded graphics card. The chipset is aimed at mid-range smartphones, but so far, no brand has announced a new handset that will be powered by the Dimensity 7100.

MediaTek Dimensity 7100 SoC Specifications

The new chipset is listed on MediaTek's website and the company has mentioned the key specifications of the Dimensity 7100. It is built using a 6nm process, a fabrication method that refers to the size of the transistors on the chip. As mentioned above, the focus with this chip is to bring efficiency while multitasking and a smoother app performance.

MediaTek Dimensity 7100 is equipped with an octa-core CPU, which comprises four Arm Cortex-A78 cores with a clock speed of up to 2.4GHz, and four Arm Cortex-A55 cores with up to 2.0GHz clock speed. The CPU is paired with the Arm Mali-G610 GPU, which the company claims offers roughly eight percent performance compared to the predecessor in the Dimensity 7050 series.

Connectivity features include an integrated 3GPP Release-16 5G modem that supports peak download speeds of up to 3.3Gbps. The modem incorporates MediaTek UltraSave 3.0+ technology to improve energy-efficient 5G operation and reduce battery drain during prolonged 5G usage. Wireless connectivity standards such as Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.4 are also listed, offering faster local network speeds and improved device pairing compared with older wireless versions.

On the memory and storage front, the MediaTek Dimensity 7100 supports LPDDR5 RAM at speeds up to 5500Mbps, and UFS 3.1 storage. Camera capabilities on the chipset include support for up to 200-megapixel sensors and advanced imaging features on supported devices. Display support includes up to 120Hz refresh rates and 10-bit colour depth with HDR video playback, which help deliver smoother animations, richer colours and more responsive screen interactions.

MediaTek has highlighted efficiency gains for the Dimensity 7100, claiming that it is more power-efficient during multimedia playback and app usage when compared with previous models, and offers improved modem efficiency during 5G sessions.