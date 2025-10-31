MediaTek's Dimensity 8500 chip, which is reportedly being tested by the chipmaker, is expected to launch soon as the successor to the Dimensity 8400 SoC. An unnamed Honor smartphone with a 10,000mAh battery and the purported Xiaomi 17T could be powered by the Dimensity 8500 chipset. Now, a tipster has revealed details regarding its architecture, node size, peak clock speed, and other specifications. It is expected to be faster and more efficient than its predecessor, which powers mid-range phones like the Vivo Y300 GT.

MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Could be Built Using TSMC's 4nm Process

In a post on a Chinese microblogging platform, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) leaked details regarding the rumoured MediaTek Dimensity 8500 chipset. The SoC is said to be manufactured using TSMC's 4nm process technology. It is tipped to feature an octa core CPU with Cortex-A725 cores. Currently said to be in the testing phase, a prototype of the chip reportedly managed to deliver a peak clock speed of 3.4GHz.

The MediaTek Dimensity 8500 chipset could be paired with an improved Mali-G720 GPU with a clock speed of 1.5GHz. Moreover, its benchmark scores have also been shared by the tipster, hinting at what it might offer in terms of performance. The chip is said to have scored over 2.2 million points on AnTuTu. The Dimensity 8500 chip is said to outperform the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 in terms of GPU performance. Next-generation mid-range phones are said to be powered by this MediaTek SoC.

Earlier this month, it was repored that the purported Xiaomi 17T and Xiaomi 17T Pro, codenamed ‘chagall' and ‘warhol', could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 and Dimensity 9500 chipsets, respectively. The two handsets are expected to launch in February 2026. On top of this, an Honor phone, which could be marketed as the Honor Power 2, is expected to be equipped with the same chipset, while carrying a 10,000mAh battery.

However, MediaTek has not confirmed the launch of the rumoured Dimensity 8000-series chip. In September, the tech firm unveiled its flagship 3nm octa core Dimensity 9500 SoC, delivering a peak clock speed of 4.21GHz. It supports UFS 4.1 storage, too. Latest flagship smartphones, like the Vivo X300 series and Oppo X9 lineup, feature the SoC.