Technology News
English Edition

MediaTek Dimensity 8500 SoC Architecture, Specifications Leaked; Could Launch Soon

MediaTek Dimensity 8500 SoC could be featured on an upcoming Honor phone with a 10,000mAh battery.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 31 October 2025 15:19 IST
MediaTek Dimensity 8500 SoC Architecture, Specifications Leaked; Could Launch Soon

Photo Credit: MediaTek

MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC was launched in September

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • MediaTek recently launched the Dimensity 9500 SoC
  • Dimensity 8500 SoC is tipped to power the Xiaomi 17T
  • The company has yet to confirm the launch
Advertisement

MediaTek's Dimensity 8500 chip, which is reportedly being tested by the chipmaker, is expected to launch soon as the successor to the Dimensity 8400 SoC. An unnamed Honor smartphone with a 10,000mAh battery and the purported Xiaomi 17T could be powered by the Dimensity 8500 chipset. Now, a tipster has revealed details regarding its architecture, node size, peak clock speed, and other specifications. It is expected to be faster and more efficient than its predecessor, which powers mid-range phones like the Vivo Y300 GT.

MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Could be Built Using TSMC's 4nm Process

In a post on a Chinese microblogging platform, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) leaked details regarding the rumoured MediaTek Dimensity 8500 chipset. The SoC is said to be manufactured using TSMC's 4nm process technology. It is tipped to feature an octa core CPU with Cortex-A725 cores. Currently said to be in the testing phase, a prototype of the chip reportedly managed to deliver a peak clock speed of 3.4GHz.

The MediaTek Dimensity 8500 chipset could be paired with an improved Mali-G720 GPU with a clock speed of 1.5GHz. Moreover, its benchmark scores have also been shared by the tipster, hinting at what it might offer in terms of performance. The chip is said to have scored over 2.2 million points on AnTuTu. The Dimensity 8500 chip is said to outperform the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 in terms of GPU performance. Next-generation mid-range phones are said to be powered by this MediaTek SoC.

Earlier this month, it was repored that the purported Xiaomi 17T and Xiaomi 17T Pro, codenamed ‘chagall' and ‘warhol', could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 and Dimensity 9500 chipsets, respectively. The two handsets are expected to launch in February 2026. On top of this, an Honor phone, which could be marketed as the Honor Power 2, is expected to be equipped with the same chipset, while carrying a 10,000mAh battery.

However, MediaTek has not confirmed the launch of the rumoured Dimensity 8000-series chip. In September, the tech firm unveiled its flagship 3nm octa core Dimensity 9500 SoC, delivering a peak clock speed of 4.21GHz. It supports UFS 4.1 storage, too. Latest flagship smartphones, like the Vivo X300 series and Oppo X9 lineup, feature the SoC.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Chipset, MediaTek Dimensity 8500, Xiaomi 17T, MediaTek Dimensity 9500, MediaTek
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Bitcoin Slips to $109,000 as Traders React to Uncertainty Over Future US Fed Rate Cuts
MediaTek Dimensity 8500 SoC Architecture, Specifications Leaked; Could Launch Soon
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO Neo 11 With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Vivo X300 Series With 200-Megapixel Zeiss Camera Launched Globally
  3. Realme GT 8 Pro Display Specifications Teased Ahead of India Launch
  4. You Can Now Protect WhatsApp Chat Backups With Passkey Encryption
  5. iQOO 15 Indian Variant Allegedly Surfaces on Geekbench Ahead of Launch
  6. Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 Now Streaming Online: What You Need to Know
  7. OnePlus 15T Launch Timeline, Features Leaked; May Feature a 7,000mAh Battery
  8. OpenAI's Sora App Will Now Charge You for Extra AI Video Generations
  9. Samsung Internet Browser Is Now Available on Windows, But There's a Catch
  10. Bitcoin Slips to $109,000 Amidst Ongoing Market Uncertainty
#Latest Stories
  1. Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 Now Streaming Online: Know Everything About Plot, Streaming, Cast, and More
  2. MediaTek Dimensity 8500 SoC Architecture, Specifications Leaked; Could Launch Soon
  3. Bitcoin Slips to $109,000 as Traders React to Uncertainty Over Future US Fed Rate Cuts
  4. OnePlus 15T Launch Timeline, Key Features Leaked Again; Could Feature a 7,000mAh Battery
  5. Realme GT 8 Pro Teased to Come With 2K Display and Ultra Haptics Motor Ahead of India Launch
  6. Samsung and Nvidia Partner to Build an AI Megafactory to Automate Manufacturing
  7. Honor GT 2 Series Specifications, Launch Timeline Leaked; Could Feature Flagship Snapdragon Chips
  8. Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Pro Allegedly Listed on Geekbench With Intel Core Ultra 5 SoC, 32GB of RAM
  9. OpenAI Tells Users to Pay for Extra AI Video Generations on the Sora App
  10. Google Pixel 10 Pro, Galaxy Z Fold 7 Offer Better Scam, Fraud Protection Than iPhone 17 Pro: Study
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »