Technology News
English Edition

Google Said to Be Testing ‘More Efficient’ MediaTek Modem for Pixel 11 Series

MediaTek's modem is said to bring faster network speeds and better energy efficiency on the Pixel 11.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 4 October 2025 12:39 IST
Google Said to Be Testing ‘More Efficient’ MediaTek Modem for Pixel 11 Series

Google switched from Samsung Foundry to TSMC for the SoC on the Pixel 10 series

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The MediaTek M90 modem was unveiled at MWC 2025 earlier this year
  • The Tensor G6 chipset, codenamed Malibu, may feature this new modem
  • It promises faster speeds and better energy efficiency than Exynos 5400
Advertisement

Google has long been rumoured to make a switch from Samsung Foundry to MediaTek for the modem in its flagship Pixel series. The recently introduced Pixel 10 series was expected to come with the new networking chip, but that did not happen, and the tech giant stuck to Samsung's modem. However, a recent leak indicates that Google is conducting an early internal testing of a MediaTek modem, part of the Tensor G6 processor, for the Pixel 11 series.

MediaTek Modem on Google Pixel 11

According to user Mystic Leaks' post on Telegram, the Tensor G6 chipset for the Pixel 11 series is codenamed Malibu. It is said to bring several upgrades over the current Tensor G5, which is produced by TSMC. One of them is with regard to the modem. As per the post, a new modem is currently undergoing “early internal testing” for the handset.

This is likely to be the MediaTek M90 modem, which was introduced at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 earlier this year. It is said to be “significantly faster” yet more energy efficient than the Exynos 5400 modem used in the Pixel 10 series.

The user claimed that if this MediaTek modem makes its way to the Pixel 11 series, it could put an end to the battery life issues that have plagued the Pixel 10 lineup and previous Pixel iterations in recent years.

As per the post, the M90 modem will also bring “top-of-the-class features” and “record-breaking network speeds”. However, it is unknown if the same will also translate into the real-world experience. The Tensor G6 chip itself is said to be based on TSMC's N3P process.

In terms of specifications, the MediaTek M90 modem conforms to the 3GPP Release-17 standard. It also aligns with the forthcoming R18 5G‑Advanced specifications. The modem promises a downlink performance of up to 12Gbps, in addition to boosting uplink performance by up to 20 percent.

It supports both sub-6GHz (FR1 with up to 6CC-CA) and mmWave (FR2 with up to 10CC-CA) connectivity, along with dual 5G SIM dual-active support and dual data capabilities. MediaTek also claims a 19 percent reduction in power usage with its M90 modem.

Google Pixel 10

Google Pixel 10

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid and premium design
  • Bright display
  • AI smart features on board
  • Decent primary camera
  • Seven years of software support
  • Bad
  • Limited to a single 256GB storage only
  • Tensor G5 is underwhelming
  • Battery life could have been better
  • Not massive upgrades compared to Pixel 9
Read detailed Google Pixel 10 review
Display 6.30-inch
Front Camera 10.5-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 10.8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4970mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1080x242 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google Pixel 11, Tensor G6, Google Pixel 10, MediaTek M90 modem, Google
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Beta Early Access Goes Live as Players Report Cheating
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Special Edition China Launch Date Announced: Expected Features

Related Stories

Google Said to Be Testing ‘More Efficient’ MediaTek Modem for Pixel 11 Series
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp May Soon Let You Reserve Your Preferred Username on Android
  2. Samsung Launches Galaxy A07, Galaxy F07, and Galaxy M07 4G in India
  3. OnePlus 15 Launch Date Leaked: OxygenOS 16 to Offer Gemini AI Integration
  4. Lava Bold N1 Lite Listed on Amazon Ahead of Official Launch in India
  5. Vivo X300 Series Surfaces on Certification Sites; Battery Details Leaked
  6. This Is When Apple Can Announce Its October Event
#Latest Stories
  1. M5 iPad Pro, AirTag 2 Launch Countdown: This Is When Apple Can Announce October Event
  2. WhatsApp for Android Said to Be Testing a Feature That Lets Users Reserve Their Usernames
  3. Samsung Galaxy A07, Galaxy F07, and Galaxy M07 4G Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Lava Bold N1 Lite With 5,000mAh Battery Listed on Amazon Ahead of Launch: Price in India, Specifications
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Special Edition China Launch Date Announced: Expected Features
  6. Google Said to Be Testing ‘More Efficient’ MediaTek Modem for Pixel 11 Series
  7. Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Beta Early Access Goes Live as Players Report Cheating
  8. Department of Consumer Affairs to Probe E-Commerce Platforms Over Hidden Cash-on-Delivery Charges
  9. Ubisoft Launches Tencent-Backed Subsidiary, Vantage Studios, to Run Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, and Rainbow Six
  10. OnePlus 15 Global Launch Date Leaked; OxygenOS 16 to Offer Gemini AI Integration With Plus Mind Feature
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »