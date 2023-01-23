Technology News
Moto G13, Moto G23 Specifications Tipped, Could Come With a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, Android 13

The Moto G13 is said to come with 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, while the Moto G23 could feature 8GB RAM, 128GB storage.

Written by Manas Mitul, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 January 2023 13:34 IST
Photo Credit: MySmartPrice

Moto G13 renders leaked last month.

Highlights
  • Moto G13, Moto G23 are tipped to sport a 6.5-inch LCD display
  • The handsets are said to pack a 5,000mAh battery
  • Both Motorola phones could come with a 50-megapixel camera

Motorola is believed to be working on new G series smartphones, with the Moto G13 and the Moto G23 rumoured to arrive soon. While not much is known about the Moto G23, alleged renders of the Moto G13, along with its expected specifications, surfaced online last month. Now, promotional material and a detailed list of specifications for both handsets have reportedly leaked. Both handsets will reportedly be powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC and run the latest Android 13 out-of-the-box.

According to a report by The Tech Outlook, the Moto G13 and the Moto G23 have been codenamed Penang 4G and Penang 4G Plus, respectively. The leaked spec sheet for the Moto G13 claims that the phone features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with 720x1,600 pixels resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. The Motorola phone is also tipped to sport a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 50-megapixel wide sensor, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and 2-megapixel depth sensor. The phone also includes an 8-megapixel front camera, housed in a centre punch-hole cutout, according to images of the phone in the leaked promotional material.

The phone is said to come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It also expected to come with 5,000mAh battery with support for up to 20W fast charging. The Moto G13 is expected to come in an Arctic Blue colourway.

The Moto G23 reportedly also has the same 6.5-inch IPS LCD display, but there are some changes in the camera department. The Moto G23 is tipped to feature a triple rear camera setup, led by the same 50-megapixel main sensor as the Moto G13. However, this model is believed to include a 5-megapixel ultra-wide sensor in addition to the 2-megapixel macro camera. The front camera also sees an upgrade, with a 16-megapixel selfie shooter reportedly onboard.

Additionally, the Moto G23 is tipped to include 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. It is said to pack the same battery as the Moto G13, but could support up to 30W fast charging. The phone is tipped to be available in a Pearl White colourway.

Motorola has not yet officially revealed any details about the upcoming handsets, including their expected launch date and pricing.

Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
