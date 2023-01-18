Technology News
Moto G53 5G, Moto G73 5G RAM, Storage Configuration Revealed, Three Colour Options Tipped: Report

Moto G53 5G’s global variant is expected to be different from the China model.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 18 January 2023 19:02 IST
Moto G53 5G, Moto G73 5G RAM, Storage Configuration Revealed, Three Colour Options Tipped: Report

Photo Credit: Motorola

The Moto G53 5G is said to come in Arctic Silver, Inc Blue, Pale Pink colours

Highlights
  • Moto G73 5G may come in Lucent White, Meteorite Gray, Midnight Blue
  • It is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 930 SoC
  • The Moto G53 5G said to feature a 50-megapixel dual rear camera

Motorola is expected to soon launch two mid-range G series smartphones in the global markets. These are believed to be the Moto G53 5G and the Moto G73 5G. A recent report had shed some light on the specifications of these smartphones. Now, a new leak has reportedly revealed the RAM and storage variants of the two Motorola smartphones, along with their possible colour options. The company had recently launched the Moto G53 5G in China, however, the global variant is expected to offer different specifications.

According to a report by Pricebaba, the Moto G53 5G's global model will have a single configuration — 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. This Motorola smartphone is expected to arrive in Arctic Silver, Inc Blue, and Pale Pink colours. Meanwhile, the Moto G73 5G's sole variant may carry 8GB of RAM and 256GB of built-in storage. It is expected to be offered in Lucent White, Meteorite Gray, and Midnight Blue colours.

Promotional material for the two handsets had leaked recently, revealing alleged specifications. The Moto G53 5G global version may feature a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ SoC. In terms of cameras, this smartphone may feature a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. It is said to carry a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W wired charging.

Similarly, the Moto G73 5G is expected to sport a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it could pack a MediaTek Dimensity 930 SoC. This Motorola smartphone is said to boast a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel selfie snapper. It may include a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

Both Motorola smartphones are expected to run on Android 13. They are likely to include a dedicated microSD slot. In addition to that, they might carry dual stereo speakers, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Is 2023 the year when you should finally buy a foldable phone? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Further reading: Moto G53 5G, Moto G73 5G, Motorola
Siddhant Chandra is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
