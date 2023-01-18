Motorola is expected to soon launch two mid-range G series smartphones in the global markets. These are believed to be the Moto G53 5G and the Moto G73 5G. A recent report had shed some light on the specifications of these smartphones. Now, a new leak has reportedly revealed the RAM and storage variants of the two Motorola smartphones, along with their possible colour options. The company had recently launched the Moto G53 5G in China, however, the global variant is expected to offer different specifications.

According to a report by Pricebaba, the Moto G53 5G's global model will have a single configuration — 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. This Motorola smartphone is expected to arrive in Arctic Silver, Inc Blue, and Pale Pink colours. Meanwhile, the Moto G73 5G's sole variant may carry 8GB of RAM and 256GB of built-in storage. It is expected to be offered in Lucent White, Meteorite Gray, and Midnight Blue colours.

Promotional material for the two handsets had leaked recently, revealing alleged specifications. The Moto G53 5G global version may feature a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ SoC. In terms of cameras, this smartphone may feature a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. It is said to carry a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W wired charging.

Similarly, the Moto G73 5G is expected to sport a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it could pack a MediaTek Dimensity 930 SoC. This Motorola smartphone is said to boast a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel selfie snapper. It may include a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

Both Motorola smartphones are expected to run on Android 13. They are likely to include a dedicated microSD slot. In addition to that, they might carry dual stereo speakers, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

