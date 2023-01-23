Motorola is believed to be working on bringing next-generation Moto G series smartphones to the market. One of these models is expected to be the Moto G23. Its design renders have leaked recently, along with some of its key specifications. The handset appears to get a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit. The renders also showcase its three supposed colour options. In related news, the pricing, storage, and colour options of the Moto G23 and Moto G13 have been tipped ahead of launch.

The purported Moto G23 renders were included in a recent DealNTech report. The renders suggest that this smartphone may arrive in Blue, Grey, and White colours. The report also mentions that this Motorola smartphone may sport a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with an HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The Moto G23 is expected to be powered by MediaTek Helio G85 SoC.

In terms of cameras, the Moto G23 is tipped to sport a triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary camera with quad-pixel technology. There also appears to be a 5-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

It reportedly sports a centrally-aligned hole-punch slot for storing the 16-megapixel selfie camera. The handset may also feature a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging.

In related news, an Appuals report has revealed the supposed price, storage, and colour options of the Moto G23 and Moto G13. Both Motorola devices are expected to get a single 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The Moto G13 could cost EUR 159 (roughly Rs. 14,000), whereas the Moto G23 may be priced at EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 18,000). In addition, the Moto G13 is said to also come in Blue, Grey, and White colours.

