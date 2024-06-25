Moto S50 Neo was launched in China on Tuesday. The smartphone was unveiled alongside the Moto Razr 50 series. The company previously confirmed that the Moto S50 Neo would arrive with a four-year warranty. The smartphone is equipped with a curved pOLED screen, a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit and Dolby Atmos-backed stereo speakers. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset and packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 30W wired fast charging. The company has yet to confirm a global or Indian launch of the handset.

Moto S50 Neo price

The Moto S50 Neo starts in China at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 16,100) for the 8GB + 256GB option, while the 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB variants are listed at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 18,400) and CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 21,800), respectively.

The handset will be available for sale starting June 28 via the Lenovo China e-store. It is offered in three colour options - Jimo (black), Lanting (blue) and Qingtian (green).

Moto S50 Neo specifications, features

The Moto S50 Neo sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080.x 2,400 pixels) curved pOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,600 nits of peak local brightness and dual SGS eye protection certification. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4 RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage.

In the camera department, the Moto S50 Neo carries a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 primary sensor alongside an 8-megapixel sensor paired with an ultra-wide angle lens at the back. It has a front-facing camera with a 32-megapixel sensor.

The Moto S50 Neo is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 30W charging support. For security, it has an in-display fingerprint scanner. The phone also supports 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC and USB Type-C connectivity. It also has Dolby Atmos-backed dual stereo speakers. The handset measures 161.91 x 73.06 x 7.59mm in size and while the black variant weighs 171g, the other two options weigh 173g.

