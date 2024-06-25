Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Moto S50 Neo With 50 Megapixel Rear Camera, Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 Chip Launched: Price, Specifications

Moto S50 Neo With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera, Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 Chip Launched: Price, Specifications

Moto S50 Neo is equipped with a front-facing camera with a 32-megapixel sensor. 

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 25 June 2024 17:37 IST
Moto S50 Neo With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera, Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 Chip Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Lenovo

Moto S50 Neo is offered in black, blue and green colour options

Highlights
  • Moto S50 Neo sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ curved pOLED screen
  • The handset is equipped with Dolby Atmos-backed stereo speakers
  • The Moto S50 Neo supports 30W wired charging over a USB Type-C port
Advertisement

Moto S50 Neo was launched in China on Tuesday. The smartphone was unveiled alongside the Moto Razr 50 series. The company previously confirmed that the Moto S50 Neo would arrive with a four-year warranty. The smartphone is equipped with a curved pOLED screen, a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit and Dolby Atmos-backed stereo speakers. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset and packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 30W wired fast charging. The company has yet to confirm a global or Indian launch of the handset.

Moto S50 Neo price

The Moto S50 Neo starts in China at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 16,100) for the 8GB + 256GB option, while the 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB variants are listed at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 18,400) and CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 21,800), respectively.

The handset will be available for sale starting June 28 via the Lenovo China e-store. It is offered in three colour options - Jimo (black), Lanting (blue) and Qingtian (green).

Moto S50 Neo specifications, features

The Moto S50 Neo sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080.x 2,400 pixels) curved pOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,600 nits of peak local brightness and dual SGS eye protection certification. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4 RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. 

In the camera department, the Moto S50 Neo carries a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 primary sensor alongside an 8-megapixel sensor paired with an ultra-wide angle lens at the back. It has a front-facing camera with a 32-megapixel sensor. 

The Moto S50 Neo is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 30W charging support. For security, it has an in-display fingerprint scanner. The phone also supports 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC and USB Type-C connectivity. It also has Dolby Atmos-backed dual stereo speakers. The handset measures 161.91 x 73.06 x 7.59mm in size and while the black variant weighs 171g, the other two options weigh 173g.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Moto S50 Neo

Moto S50 Neo

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Moto S50 Neo, Moto S50 Neo launch, Moto S50 Neo price, Moto S50 Neo specifications, Moto, Motorola
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Binance-Backed CoralApp Set to Launch Flagship Smartphone Powered by AI, Web3
OnePlus Pad Pro Design, Accessories, Key Specifications Officially Revealed Ahead of June 27 Launch
Moto S50 Neo With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera, Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 Chip Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple Releases iOS 18 Developer Beta 2 With iPhone Mirroring, More
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G With 80W SuperVOOC Charging Launched in India
  3. Lenovo Yoga Pro 7i Review: Keeping It Slim and Professional
  4. Moto S50 Neo With Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC Launched at This Price
  5. iQoo Z9 Lite Launch Timeline, Colour Options Tipped
  6. Moto Razr 50 Ultra With 4-Inch Cover Screen Debuts Alongside Razr 50
  7. Realme C61 With IP54 Rating Will Launch in India This Week
  8. Smartphones, Tablets Sold in India May Require a USB Type-C Port
  9. OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite Review
  10. Samsung May Host Galaxy Unpacked on July 10 for Galaxy Z Foldable Phones
#Latest Stories
  1. Instagram Incorrectly Tags Kolkata Knight Riders’ IPL Winning Photo With ‘Made by AI’ Label
  2. Moto S50 Neo With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera, Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 Chip Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Moto Razr 50 Ultra With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Chip, 4-Inch Cover Display Launched Alongside Razr 50: Price, Specifications
  4. OnePlus Pad Pro Design, Accessories, Key Specifications Officially Revealed Ahead of June 27 Launch
  5. Government May Announce Common Charger Rule for Smartphones, Tablets Sold in India Starting in 2025: Report
  6. Binance-Backed CoralApp Set to Launch Flagship Smartphone Powered by AI, Web3
  7. Casio G-Shock GBD-300 Smartwatch With Slimmer Design, Water Resistance Unveiled
  8. Blackmagic Camera App Comes to Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel Smartphones
  9. CoinDCX App Gets New ‘Web3 Mode’, Users to Get Access to Over 50,000 DEX Tokens
  10. Snapchat Simplifies Location Sharing, Improves Blocking Feature to Protect Younger Users
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »