Motorola Edge 50 Neo is said to be in the works as the latest entrant in the company's Edge series. We haven't heard much about a potential release date for Motorola Edge 50 Neo, but TENAA has listed the phone with photos and some specifications. The listing suggests a 6.36-inch OLED display and a 50-megapixel triple rear camera on the phone. It is likely to run on MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset. Additionally, a tipster has shared alleged renders of the phone. The Motorola Edge 50 Neo is believed to debut in the Chinese market as the Moto S50.

Motorola Edge 50 Neo Leaks on TENAA

A new Motorola phone with the model number XT2409-5 has been certified by TENAA in China. This handset is anticipated to launch in China as Moto S50 and in other global markets as Motorola Edge 50 Neo.

As per the listing, the Motorola Edge 50 Neo features a 6.36-inch OLED display with full-HD+ resolution. It is shown with a chipset with a base core frequency of 2.5GHz. This could turn out to be the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset.

Photo Credit: TENAA

The listing suggests a triple rear camera unit on the Motorola Edge 50 Neo, comprising a 50-megapixel main shooter, a 13-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera, and a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor. It could get a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. It is listed to pack a 4,310mAh battery, measure 154.1x71.2x8.1mm, and weigh 172 grams.

Additionally, tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) leaked the design renders of the Motorola Edge 50 Neo on X (formerly Twitter). The high-quality renders show the phone in black, beige, blue and red shades. The phone appears to have a square-shaped camera island, the camera setup is identical to the launched Moto Edge 50.