Motorola Edge 50 Neo Appears on TENAA; Suggests Design, Key Specifications

Motorola Edge 50 Neo is believed to debut in the Chinese market as the Moto S50.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 August 2024 19:01 IST
Photo Credit: X/ @evleaks

Motorola Edge 50 Neo could feature a 6.36-inch display

  • Motorola Edge 50 Neo spotted with model number XT2409-5
  • It is likely to pack a 4,310 mAh battery
  • The listing suggests a triple rear camera unit on Motorola Edge 50 Neo
Motorola Edge 50 Neo is said to be in the works as the latest entrant in the company's Edge series. We haven't heard much about a potential release date for Motorola Edge 50 Neo, but TENAA has listed the phone with photos and some specifications. The listing suggests a 6.36-inch OLED display and a 50-megapixel triple rear camera on the phone. It is likely to run on MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset. Additionally, a tipster has shared alleged renders of the phone. The Motorola Edge 50 Neo is believed to debut in the Chinese market as the Moto S50.

Motorola Edge 50 Neo Leaks on TENAA

A new Motorola phone with the model number XT2409-5 has been certified by TENAA in China. This handset is anticipated to launch in China as Moto S50 and in other global markets as Motorola Edge 50 Neo.

As per the listing, the Motorola Edge 50 Neo features a 6.36-inch OLED display with full-HD+ resolution. It is shown with a chipset with a base core frequency of 2.5GHz. This could turn out to be the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset.

moto edge 50 neo tenaa Motorola Edge 50 Neo

Photo Credit: TENAA

 

The listing suggests a triple rear camera unit on the Motorola Edge 50 Neo, comprising a 50-megapixel main shooter, a 13-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera, and a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor. It could get a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. It is listed to pack a 4,310mAh battery, measure 154.1x71.2x8.1mm, and weigh 172 grams.

Additionally, tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) leaked the design renders of the Motorola Edge 50 Neo on X (formerly Twitter). The high-quality renders show the phone in black, beige, blue and red shades. The phone appears to have a square-shaped camera island, the camera setup is identical to the launched Moto Edge 50.

 

Motorola Edge 50

Motorola Edge 50

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 AE
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1220x2712 pixels
Motorola Edge 50 Neo, Motorola Edge 50 Neo Specifications, Moto S50, Moto S50 Specifications, Motorola
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
