Moto G85 is expected to debut soon as a successor to last year's Moto G84. We've already spotted the Moto G series phone in the Geekbench database the previous month and now an Indian tipster has revealed the complete specifications and renders of the phone. The Moto G85 is tipped to feature a curved OLED display and 50-megapixel dual rear cameras. It could run on Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC alongside up to 12GB RAM.

Moto G85 design (Rumoured)

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) leaked the specifications and design renders of the Moto G85 in a post on X (formerly Twitter). The renders show the phone in blue, black and green shades with a curved display. The screen has a centrally located hole punch cutout for selfies. Further, the phone appears to have a square-shaped dual rear camera.

Moto G85 Full Specs and Renders:



- 6.67, 3D Curved OLED, 1080x2400, 120Hz, 395ppi

- Snapdragon 6s Gen 3

- 50MP Main, Sony IMX882, f/1.79, Pixel Quad 1,6μm, PDAF, OIS

- 8MP Ultrawide, f/2.2, 118.6°, 1/4.0″, 1.12µm, AF

- 32MP Selfie, f/2.45, 0.7µm

(1/7) pic.twitter.com/V7YNvT7EE8 — Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) June 19, 2024

Moto G85 specifications (Rumoured)

The tipster has claimed that the Moto G85 will run on Android 14 and sport a 6.67-inch (1,080x2,400 pixels) 3D curved OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 395ppi pixel density. It could be equipped with a Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

The Moto G85 is said to feature a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary Sony IMX882 sensor with f/1.79 aperture and support for optical image stabilisation. The camera unit also includes an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor with f/2.2 aperture. It could also sport a 32-megapixel front camera. The cameras are said to capture videos at up to 1080p/ 60fps resolution.

Connectivity options on the Moto G85 are said to include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, and a USB 2.0 port. The phone also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. It is likely to feature two microphones and stereo speakers with Dolby Audio and Dolby Atmos. It is tipped to arrive with an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass and gyroscope.

According to the tipster, the Moto G85 will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 30W charging support with QC 3+ and PD 3.0 standards. It is claimed to measure 161.91x73.06x7.59mm and weigh 171g.