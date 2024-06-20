Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Moto G85 Design Renders Leak Alongside Purported Specifications; Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC

Moto G85 Design Renders Leak Alongside Purported Specifications; Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC

Moto G85 will be equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera with a Sony IMX882 sensor, according to a tipster.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 20 June 2024 11:48 IST
Moto G85 Design Renders Leak Alongside Purported Specifications; Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC

Photo Credit: X/ Sudhanshu Ambhore

Moto G85 is said to feature 6.67-inch (1,080x2,400 pixels) 3D curved OLED display

Highlights
  • Moto G85 is expected to succeed the Moto G84 that arrived in 2023
  • Leaked renders show the Moto G85 in blue, black and green shades
  • The Moto G85 could be equipped with a 32-megapixel front camera
Advertisement

Moto G85 is expected to debut soon as a successor to last year's Moto G84. We've already spotted the Moto G series phone in the Geekbench database the previous month and now an Indian tipster has revealed the complete specifications and renders of the phone. The Moto G85 is tipped to feature a curved OLED display and 50-megapixel dual rear cameras. It could run on Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC alongside up to 12GB RAM.

Moto G85 design (Rumoured)

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) leaked the specifications and design renders of the Moto G85 in a post on X (formerly Twitter). The renders show the phone in blue, black and green shades with a curved display. The screen has a centrally located hole punch cutout for selfies. Further, the phone appears to have a square-shaped dual rear camera.

Moto G85 specifications (Rumoured)

The tipster has claimed that the Moto G85 will run on Android 14 and sport a 6.67-inch (1,080x2,400 pixels) 3D curved OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 395ppi pixel density. It could be equipped with a Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

The Moto G85 is said to feature a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary Sony IMX882 sensor with f/1.79 aperture and support for optical image stabilisation. The camera unit also includes an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor with f/2.2 aperture. It could also sport a 32-megapixel front camera. The cameras are said to capture videos at up to 1080p/ 60fps resolution.

Connectivity options on the Moto G85 are said to include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, and a USB 2.0 port. The phone also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. It is likely to feature two microphones and stereo speakers with Dolby Audio and Dolby Atmos. It is tipped to arrive with an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass and gyroscope.

According to the tipster, the Moto G85 will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 30W charging support with QC 3+ and PD 3.0 standards. It is claimed to measure 161.91x73.06x7.59mm and weigh 171g.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Moto G85, Moto G85 Specifications, Moto G84, Motorola
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
iOS 18 Lets Users Hide App, Widget Names From the iPhone Home Screen: How it Works
Bitcoin Price Drops as Exchange Reserves Hit Three-Year Low; Ether Value Rises Alongside Some Altcoins

Related Stories

Moto G85 Design Renders Leak Alongside Purported Specifications; Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo Y58 5G Price in India, Specifications Tipped Ahead of June 20 Launch
  2. Xiaomi 14 Civi vs Motorola Edge 50 Ultra vs OnePlus 12R vs Samsung Galaxy A55
  3. iQoo Z9x Review: Budget 5G Redefined?
  4. Infinix ZeroBook Ultra AI PC Set to Launch in India on This Date
  5. OnePlus to AnnounceÂ New Glacier Battery Technology onÂ June 20
  6. iOS 18 May Bring AI Performance Boost to iPhone, Geekbench Score Suggests
#Latest Stories
  1. Butterflies Social Media Platform That Lets AI Characters Post, Interact With Each Other Launched
  2. Bitcoin Price Drops as Exchange Reserves Hit Three-Year Low; Ether Value Rises Alongside Some Altcoins
  3. Moto G85 Design Renders Leak Alongside Purported Specifications; Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC
  4. iOS 18 Lets Users Hide App, Widget Names From the iPhone Home Screen: How it Works
  5. Samsung Galaxy Smartphones Tipped to Gain AI-Powered Painting Feature With One UI 6.1.1 Update
  6. Infinix ZeroBook Ultra AI PC Set to Launch in India on June 27: Expected Specifications
  7. Iran to Launch its Digital Rial CBDC into Public Pilot Phase
  8. Samsung Galaxy S25's Main Camera Sensor Could Be Same as Galaxy S24
  9. Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Is Now the Highest Rated Expansion Ever on Metacritic
  10. OnePlus Glacier Battery Technology to Be Revealed on June 20; OnePlus Ace 3 Pro Might Get It First
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »