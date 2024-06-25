Technology News
OnePlus Pad Pro Design, Accessories, Key Specifications Officially Revealed Ahead of June 27 Launch

The OnePlus Pad Pro has a familiar design but now comes with a revamped optional keyboard cover and new stylus.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 June 2024 17:08 IST
OnePlus Pad Pro Design, Accessories, Key Specifications Officially Revealed Ahead of June 27 Launch

The OnePlus Pad Pro (pictured) will be available in two finishes

Highlights
  • The OnePlus Pad Pro will get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
  • The tablet has a fairly thin design but has a new keyboard cover
  • OnePlus Pad Pro will have a display with 144Hz screen refresh rate
OnePlus is all set to reveal a bunch of new products, which as revealed officially by OnePlus recently includes a new smartphone, a tablet, a smartwatch, and TWS earphones. The official unveiling happens on June 27 in China, but after numerous leaks the smartphone maker has now begun revealing more information about its upcoming products. After revealing the first images of a new variant of the OnePlus Watch 2, and the Ace 3 Pro smartphone with its new Glacier Battery technology, the brand has now revealed plenty of information about its upcoming tablet called the OnePlus Pad Pro.

OnePlus Pad Pro specifications

Most of the new information comes from OnePlus' official Weibo handle. OnePlus revealed in a series of posts that its latest premium tablet will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, which is also available in its latest flagship, the OnePlus 12.

The tablet will weigh 584 grams and seems quite slim with a thickness of 6.49mm. The display like the currently available OnePlus Pad will have a 7:5 aspect ratio with thin borders all around. The display will have a screen resolution of 3,000 x 2,120 pixels and a pixel density of 303 PPI. It will also feature a maximum 144Hz screen refresh rate and offer DC dimming.

oneplus pad pro DCS weibo keyboard stylus gadgets 360 OnePlusPadPro OnePlus

A leaked photograph of the upcoming OnePlus Pad Pro with the new keyboard cover case and stylus accessories attached
Photo Credit: Digital Chat Station (Weibo)

 

OnePlus Pad Pro rumoured details

Apart from OnePlus, tipsters continue to reveal more details about the upcoming tablet. Tipster Digital Chat Station has leaked several live images of the upcoming OnePlus Pad Pro tablet.

The tablet's design in the photographs appear quite similar to what OnePlus has officially been teasing on its Weibo handle. But we get a clearer, unobstructed view in the leaked images showcasing a design that's familiar to the OnePlus Pad with rounded sides and a flat display, but appears a bit bigger than the standard model. The flat display also seems to have a thin bezel and could offer stylus support. It remains unclear if the OnePlus-branded stylus shown in the images will also be launched with the tablet at the event.

Also seen alongside the OnePlus Pad Pro leaked images is a new keyboard accessory, which seems to have a proper laptop keyboard-like layout with directional buttons and also offers a much larger trackpad unlike the outgoing model. The tablet cover also seems to have an adjustable flip-out kick-stand at the back.

OnePlus Nord 3 brings some serious upgrades over its predecessor, including some flagship-grade specifications. We discuss this and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
Binance-Backed CoralApp Set to Launch Flagship Smartphone Powered by AI, Web3

