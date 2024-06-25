OnePlus is all set to reveal a bunch of new products, which as revealed officially by OnePlus recently includes a new smartphone, a tablet, a smartwatch, and TWS earphones. The official unveiling happens on June 27 in China, but after numerous leaks the smartphone maker has now begun revealing more information about its upcoming products. After revealing the first images of a new variant of the OnePlus Watch 2, and the Ace 3 Pro smartphone with its new Glacier Battery technology, the brand has now revealed plenty of information about its upcoming tablet called the OnePlus Pad Pro.

OnePlus Pad Pro specifications

Most of the new information comes from OnePlus' official Weibo handle. OnePlus revealed in a series of posts that its latest premium tablet will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, which is also available in its latest flagship, the OnePlus 12.

The tablet will weigh 584 grams and seems quite slim with a thickness of 6.49mm. The display like the currently available OnePlus Pad will have a 7:5 aspect ratio with thin borders all around. The display will have a screen resolution of 3,000 x 2,120 pixels and a pixel density of 303 PPI. It will also feature a maximum 144Hz screen refresh rate and offer DC dimming.

A leaked photograph of the upcoming OnePlus Pad Pro with the new keyboard cover case and stylus accessories attached

Photo Credit: Digital Chat Station (Weibo)

OnePlus Pad Pro rumoured details

Apart from OnePlus, tipsters continue to reveal more details about the upcoming tablet. Tipster Digital Chat Station has leaked several live images of the upcoming OnePlus Pad Pro tablet.

The tablet's design in the photographs appear quite similar to what OnePlus has officially been teasing on its Weibo handle. But we get a clearer, unobstructed view in the leaked images showcasing a design that's familiar to the OnePlus Pad with rounded sides and a flat display, but appears a bit bigger than the standard model. The flat display also seems to have a thin bezel and could offer stylus support. It remains unclear if the OnePlus-branded stylus shown in the images will also be launched with the tablet at the event.

Also seen alongside the OnePlus Pad Pro leaked images is a new keyboard accessory, which seems to have a proper laptop keyboard-like layout with directional buttons and also offers a much larger trackpad unlike the outgoing model. The tablet cover also seems to have an adjustable flip-out kick-stand at the back.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.