Technology News

Moto S50 Neo Confirmed to Offer Four-Year Warranty; Specifications Revealed

Moto S50 Neo will be equipped with a Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 June 2024 12:55 IST
Moto S50 Neo Confirmed to Offer Four-Year Warranty; Specifications Revealed

Photo Credit: Motorola

Moto S50 Neo is currently listed on Lenovo's website in China in three shades

Highlights
  • Moto S50 Neo will be launched in China on June 25
  • It has a 32-megapixel front camera
  • Moto S50 Neo has a dual rear camera setup
Advertisement

Moto S50 Neo is scheduled to launch alongside the Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra on June 25. Ahead of the debut, Motorola has released multiple teasers revealing the design and specifications of the phone. The Moto S50 Neo is confirmed to arrive with a four-year warranty. It is confirmed to run on Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset with up to 12GB of RAM and will pack a 5,000mAh battery. The Moto S50 Neo is expected to launch in international markets as the Moto G85.

The Lenovo sub-brand announced that the Moto S50 Neo will get a four-year warranty. This warranty includes a standard one-year warranty and a complimentary three-year extended warranty. Many Android phones sold in the market offer one or two years of warranty.

Moto S50 Neo specifications

The Moto S50 Neo is currently listed on Lenovo's website in China revealing key specifications and design. It will be available in black, blue and green colour options. It features a 6.67-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate, 92.7 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 1,600-nit peak brightness. It runs on Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset with 8GB and 12GB RAM options. With the RAM expansion feature, available memory can be expanded up to 24GB using unused storage.

For optics, the Moto S50 Neo has a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor. For selfies, the upcoming phone features a 32-megapixel front camera. It includes Dolby Atmos-tuned speakers and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It gets a 5,000mAh battery with Turbo charging support. The handset offers a 7.59mm thin profile and weighs 171 grams.

The Moto S50 Neo will launch in China on June 25 at 2pm local time (11:30am IST). It is confirmed to be unveiled alongside the Razr 50 series. The Moto S50 Neo is expected to be released in global markets outside China as Moto G85.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Moto S50 Neo, Moto S50 Neo Specifications, Motorola
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Oppo A-Series Smartphone With iPhone 12-Like Camera Module Surfaces Online, Spotted on Certification Sites
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin and Ether Remain Stagnant, Minimal Gains Seen Across the Market
Moto S50 Neo Confirmed to Offer Four-Year Warranty; Specifications Revealed
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Meta AI Is Finally Coming to India, Will Be Powered by Llama 3 AI Model
  2. Indian Bike Driving 3D Cheat Codes May 2024 List
  3. Lenovo Legion Tablet India Launch Confirmed; Design, Key Features Revealed
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Could Reportedly Introduce Several New Variations of Its Vision Pro Headset In the Future
  2. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin and Ether Remain Stagnant, Minimal Gains Seen Across the Market
  3. Moto S50 Neo Confirmed to Offer Four-Year Warranty; Specifications Revealed
  4. Oppo A-Series Smartphone With iPhone 12-Like Camera Module Surfaces Online, Spotted on Certification Sites
  5. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra Renders Leak, Suggesting a Similar Design to Its Predecessor
  6. Tecno's Phantom V2 Fold Pops Up on Bluetooth SIG Website; Launch Could Be Imminent
  7. Lenovo Legion Tablet India Launch Confirmed; Design, Key Features Revealed
  8. Meta AI Chatbot Is Finally Rolling Out to India, Will Be Powered By Llama 3 AI Model
  9. Realme C61 4G Specifications, Price and Other Details Reportedly Leaked Ahead of Launch
  10. Realme V60, Realme V60s With 32-Megapixel Rear Camera, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »