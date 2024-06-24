Moto S50 Neo is scheduled to launch alongside the Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra on June 25. Ahead of the debut, Motorola has released multiple teasers revealing the design and specifications of the phone. The Moto S50 Neo is confirmed to arrive with a four-year warranty. It is confirmed to run on Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset with up to 12GB of RAM and will pack a 5,000mAh battery. The Moto S50 Neo is expected to launch in international markets as the Moto G85.

The Lenovo sub-brand announced that the Moto S50 Neo will get a four-year warranty. This warranty includes a standard one-year warranty and a complimentary three-year extended warranty. Many Android phones sold in the market offer one or two years of warranty.

Moto S50 Neo specifications

The Moto S50 Neo is currently listed on Lenovo's website in China revealing key specifications and design. It will be available in black, blue and green colour options. It features a 6.67-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate, 92.7 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 1,600-nit peak brightness. It runs on Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset with 8GB and 12GB RAM options. With the RAM expansion feature, available memory can be expanded up to 24GB using unused storage.

For optics, the Moto S50 Neo has a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor. For selfies, the upcoming phone features a 32-megapixel front camera. It includes Dolby Atmos-tuned speakers and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It gets a 5,000mAh battery with Turbo charging support. The handset offers a 7.59mm thin profile and weighs 171 grams.

The Moto S50 Neo will launch in China on June 25 at 2pm local time (11:30am IST). It is confirmed to be unveiled alongside the Razr 50 series. The Moto S50 Neo is expected to be released in global markets outside China as Moto G85.