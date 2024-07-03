Technology News
Moto G85 5G India Launch Date Set for July 10; Confirmed to Feature 6.67-Inch Display, 5000mAh Battery

Motorola’s upcoming smartphone is promised to receive two years of Android OS upgrades and three years of security updates.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 3 July 2024 16:18 IST
Photo Credit: Flipkart

Motorola G85 5G will be available in a vegan leather design and in three colourways

Highlights
  • Motorola G85 5G is confirmed to launch in India on July 10
  • It will come with a 120Hz display and Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC
  • The handset will be available in Pantone-curated colourways
Moto G85 5G will launch in India next week, the company confirmed via a social media post on Wednesday. The smartphone made its debut in Europe on June 26 as a rebranded version of Motorola S50 Neo which was launched in China alongside the Motorola Razr 50 series. Ahead of its arrival in India, a microsite for the handset has appeared on Flipkart, which reveals most of the specifications of the upcoming Moto G85 5G including its display, chipset and battery.

Moto G85 5G specifications

Moto G85 5G is confirmed to feature a 6.67-inch pOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,600 nits peak brightness. The display is claimed to have Gorilla Glass 5 protection and offer 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage.

In terms of dimensions, the Moto G85 5G weighs 175g and has a 7.59mm thickness. It will be available in a vegan leather design in three colourways: Cobalt Blue, Olive Green and Urban Grey.

The smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset, paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB in-built storage. Additionally, it will also be available in an 8GB+128GB storage option. The handset is claimed to support a RAM Boost feature and run on Android 14, with two years of assured OS upgrades and three years of security updates.

For photos and videos, the upcoming Moto G85 5G will sport a dual camera setup at the back, comprising a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. On the front, it will feature a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

According to Motorola, it will offer software features such as Smart Connect, Family Space and Moto Secure. Additionally, the handset will have an IP52 rating for dust and water resistance.

The Moto G85 5G is claimed to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. It is said to provide up to 90 hours of music playback, 38 hours of talk time and up to 22 hours of video playback.

Other features of the Moto G85 5G include support for 13 5G bands and dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, according to the company.

Moto G85 5G

Moto G85 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
Moto S50 Neo

Moto S50 Neo

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
