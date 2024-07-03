Moto G85 5G will launch in India next week, the company confirmed via a social media post on Wednesday. The smartphone made its debut in Europe on June 26 as a rebranded version of Motorola S50 Neo which was launched in China alongside the Motorola Razr 50 series. Ahead of its arrival in India, a microsite for the handset has appeared on Flipkart, which reveals most of the specifications of the upcoming Moto G85 5G including its display, chipset and battery.

Moto G85 5G specifications

Moto G85 5G is confirmed to feature a 6.67-inch pOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,600 nits peak brightness. The display is claimed to have Gorilla Glass 5 protection and offer 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage.

In terms of dimensions, the Moto G85 5G weighs 175g and has a 7.59mm thickness. It will be available in a vegan leather design in three colourways: Cobalt Blue, Olive Green and Urban Grey.

Get ready to elevate your style and give off main character energy vibes with the #MotoG85 5G.

Launching on 10th July @Flipkart and all leading retail stores.

The smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset, paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB in-built storage. Additionally, it will also be available in an 8GB+128GB storage option. The handset is claimed to support a RAM Boost feature and run on Android 14, with two years of assured OS upgrades and three years of security updates.

For photos and videos, the upcoming Moto G85 5G will sport a dual camera setup at the back, comprising a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. On the front, it will feature a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

According to Motorola, it will offer software features such as Smart Connect, Family Space and Moto Secure. Additionally, the handset will have an IP52 rating for dust and water resistance.

The Moto G85 5G is claimed to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. It is said to provide up to 90 hours of music playback, 38 hours of talk time and up to 22 hours of video playback.

Other features of the Moto G85 5G include support for 13 5G bands and dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, according to the company.

