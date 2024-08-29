Technology News
Motorola S50 Spotted on Geekbench; May Get MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC

Motorola S50 is expected to launch with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 29 August 2024 11:52 IST
Photo Credit: Motorola

Motorola S50 is expected to join the Motorola S50 Neo (pictured)

  • Motorola S50 may come with an IP68-rated build
  • It may have a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom
  • The Motorola S50 could pack a 4,310mAh-rated battery
Motorola S50 is expected to launch in China soon. Details about the purported handset have surfaced online over the past few weeks. Earlier reports claimed the phone was listed on relevant certification sites, suggesting some key expected features. The listings hinted at the design of the rumoured model, as well. Now, the smartphone has been spotted on a popular benchmarking site, which also suggests some specifications. Notably, Motorola introduced the S50 Neo handset in China in June this year.

Motorola S50 Features (Expected)

The Motorola S50 has appeared on the Geekbench website with the model number XT2409-5. The phone is listed with an octa-core chipset, which clocks at 2.50GHz, paired with a Mali-G615 MC2 GPU. This suggests that the phone may be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC.motorola s50 geekbench inline Motorola S50 geekbench

The listing shows the Motorola S50 will come with support for 12GB of RAM. It will likely run on Android 14-based UI. The handset scored 1,057 and 2,977 points on the single-core and multi-core tests, respectively.

The Motorola S50 was reportedly spotted on China's TENAA certification site previously. The listing suggested that the phone could sport a 6.36-inch full-HD+ (1,200 x 2,670 pixels) OLED screen. It is expected to get a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, according to the certification site, and ship with Android 14-based UI.

RAM options for the purported Motorola S50 will likely include 8GB, 10GB, 12GB, and 16GB, paired with onboard storage options of 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB, respectively. The handset may pack a 4,310mAh-rated battery. 

For optics, the Motorola S50 is expected to have a triple rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel ultrawide shooter, and a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor paired with up to 3x optical zoom. The front camera will likely be equipped with a 32-megapixel sensor for selfies.

The Motorola S50 may come with an in-display fingerprint sensor for security and an IP68-rated build for dust and water resistance. The handset is expected to measure 154.1 x 71.2 x 8.1mm in size and weigh 172g.

Motorola S50 Design (Expected)

The TENAA listing reportedly revealed the design of the upcoming Motorola S50 as well. The vanilla S50 model appears to have a similar design as the Motorola S50 Neo, with a slightly wider rear camera module. It may house the three camera units alongside an LED flash unit. The listing shows the phone in a beige colourway and a curved display.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Motorola S50, Motorola S50 design, Motorola S50 specifications, Motorola S50 series, Motorola S50 Neo, Motorola, Moto
