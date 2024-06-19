Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Motorola Razr 50, Razr 50 Ultra Price and Colour Options Leak Alongside Details of Moto G85 5G

Motorola Razr 50, Razr 50 Ultra Price and Colour Options Leak Alongside Details of Moto G85 5G

Motorola Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra are expected to sport dual rear camera units.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 19 June 2024 14:42 IST
Motorola Razr 50, Razr 50 Ultra Price and Colour Options Leak Alongside Details of Moto G85 5G

Photo Credit: Motorola

Motorola Razr 50 series is expected to feature 32-megapixel front cameras

Highlights
  • Motorola Razr 50 series phones may get 3.6-inch outer screens
  • The phones are expected to arrive in three colour options each
  • The Motorola Razr 50 may get a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X SoC
Advertisement

Motorola Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra are confirmed to launch in China as well as in global markets on June 25. The next-generation clamshell foldable handsets are expected to succeed the Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra. The handset will be accompanied by the Motorola S50 Neo in China, which is expected to launch globally as the Moto G85 5G. Some online leaks suggest the global prices as well as colour options of the upcoming Motorola Razr 50 series phones alongside details of the Moto G85 5G.

Motorola Razr 50, Razr 50 Ultra, Moto G85 5G price, colour options (Rumoured)

Motorola Razr 50 price will reportedly start at EUR 899 (roughly Rs. 80,500) for the 8GB + 256GB option. Meanwhile, the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra will likely be listed at EUR 1,199 (roughly Rs. 1.07,300) for the 12GB + 512GB configuration. The base model could be offered in Grey, Orange and Sand colourways, while the Ultra variant could come in Blue, Green and Peach shades.

Another report suggests that the Moto G85 5G will be priced at EUR 349 (roughly Rs. 31,200) for the 12GB + 256GB option. The report added that the phone could be available in three colour options - Grey, Olivin and Surf (Blue).

Motorola Razr 50, Razr 50 Ultra features (Rumoured)

The vanilla Motorola Razr 50 is tipped to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X SoC and pack a 3,950mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The Razr 50 Ultra, on the other hand, could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and be backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for 68W fast charging.

Both clamshell foldable smartphones are likely to sport a 6.9-inch full-HD+ OLED main screens and 3.6-inch cover displays. The Motorola Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra may get 50-megapixel dual rear camera units and 32-megapixel selfie cameras.

Moto G85 5G features (Rumoured)

The Moto G85 5G is expected to be a rebadged version of the Motorola S50 Neo that is set to launch in China. The aforementioned report said that the Moto G85 5G could come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 3 SoC, a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support and a 6.6-inch full-HD+ OLED screen. For optics, it may carry a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit and a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Motorola Razr 40 Ultra

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium and compact design, IP52 rating
  • Vibrant pOLED folding display
  • Large and functional cover display
  • Good for gaming
  • Fluid software
  • Good daylight camera performance
  • Bad
  • Heats up with camera use
  • Slow wireless charging
  • Recorded video quality is average
Read detailed Motorola Razr 40 Ultra review
Display (Primary) 6.90-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 3800mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2640 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Motorola Razr 50, Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, Moto G85 5G, Motorola, Motorola Razr 50 price, Motorola Razr 50 Ultra price, Moto G85 5G price, Motorola Razr 50 specifications, Motorola Razr 50 Ultra specifications, Moto G85 5G specifications
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Crypto Price India: Bitcoin Climbs to $65,000, Most Cryptocurrencies Log Small but Notable Profits
Google Pixel Tablet Gains Circle to Search Access via Action Key on Android 15 Beta 3: Report

Related Stories

Motorola Razr 50, Razr 50 Ultra Price and Colour Options Leak Alongside Details of Moto G85 5G
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G to Launch in India on June 24; Design Revealed
  2. Realme GT 6 Price in India Leaked Ahead of June 20 Launch
  3. Asus Vivobook S 15 Goes on Sale as Company's First Copilot+ PC
  4. Motorola Razr 50, Razr 50 Ultra, Moto G85 5G Price and Colourways Leaked
  5. Samsung's Galaxy Buds 3 New Design Revealed in New Leak
  6. iQoo Z9 Turbo+ Tipped to Launch Soon With This MediaTek Dimensity Chipset
  7. HP's Snapdragon X Elite-Powered AI PCs Now Available for Pre-Booking in India
  8. CMF Phone 1 Set to Launch During Nothing's Community Update on July 8
  9. Android 15 Beta 3 With Improved Passkey Support Released: How to Download
  10. Oppo Reno 12, Reno 12 Pro Make Global Debut: Price, Specifications
#Latest Stories
  1. Motorola Razr 50, Razr 50 Ultra Price and Colour Options Leak Alongside Details of Moto G85 5G
  2. Google Pixel Tablet Gains Circle to Search Access via Action Key on Android 15 Beta 3: Report
  3. Nintendo Direct: The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, Mario & Luigi: Brothership Revealed
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim Tipped to Launch in October, Could Be Rebranded in China
  5. HMD Skyline Spotted on Geekbench, Might Feature Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Chipset
  6. Crypto Price India: Bitcoin Climbs to $65,000, Most Cryptocurrencies Log Small but Notable Profits
  7. Google Pixel 9 to Feature Creative Assistant App for Custom AI Sticker, Emoji Generation: Report
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G India Launch Set for June 24; Colour Option, Specifications Revealed
  9. HP EliteBook Ultra and OmniBook X AI PCs Now Available for Prebooking in India: Specifications, Price
  10. Android 15 Beta 3 With Improved Passkey Support Rolled Out By Google as Update Reaches Platform Stability
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »