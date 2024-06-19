Motorola Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra are confirmed to launch in China as well as in global markets on June 25. The next-generation clamshell foldable handsets are expected to succeed the Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra. The handset will be accompanied by the Motorola S50 Neo in China, which is expected to launch globally as the Moto G85 5G. Some online leaks suggest the global prices as well as colour options of the upcoming Motorola Razr 50 series phones alongside details of the Moto G85 5G.

Motorola Razr 50, Razr 50 Ultra, Moto G85 5G price, colour options (Rumoured)

Motorola Razr 50 price will reportedly start at EUR 899 (roughly Rs. 80,500) for the 8GB + 256GB option. Meanwhile, the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra will likely be listed at EUR 1,199 (roughly Rs. 1.07,300) for the 12GB + 512GB configuration. The base model could be offered in Grey, Orange and Sand colourways, while the Ultra variant could come in Blue, Green and Peach shades.

Another report suggests that the Moto G85 5G will be priced at EUR 349 (roughly Rs. 31,200) for the 12GB + 256GB option. The report added that the phone could be available in three colour options - Grey, Olivin and Surf (Blue).

Motorola Razr 50, Razr 50 Ultra features (Rumoured)

The vanilla Motorola Razr 50 is tipped to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X SoC and pack a 3,950mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The Razr 50 Ultra, on the other hand, could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and be backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for 68W fast charging.

Both clamshell foldable smartphones are likely to sport a 6.9-inch full-HD+ OLED main screens and 3.6-inch cover displays. The Motorola Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra may get 50-megapixel dual rear camera units and 32-megapixel selfie cameras.

Moto G85 5G features (Rumoured)

The Moto G85 5G is expected to be a rebadged version of the Motorola S50 Neo that is set to launch in China. The aforementioned report said that the Moto G85 5G could come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 3 SoC, a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support and a 6.6-inch full-HD+ OLED screen. For optics, it may carry a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit and a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

