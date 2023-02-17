Technology News

OnePlus Ace 2 Variant With MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC Tipped to Launch Soon: Details

OnePlus Ace 2 was launched early February featuring Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 February 2023 19:31 IST
OnePlus Ace 2 Variant With MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC Tipped to Launch Soon: Details

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Ace 2 (pictured) was launched with a 6.74-inch full-HD+ curved AMOLED display.

  • OnePlus Ace 2 new variant could house a 5,000mAh battery
  • The smartphone is also tipped to get a 1.5K flat display
  • All other specifications are expected to remain the same

OnePlus Ace 2 was launched in China earlier this month. The same phone also came to India as a rebranded OnePlus 11 5G. Both variants were equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. However, as per a new leak, OnePlus is now gearing up to launch a OnePlus Ace 2 model that would use a MediaTek Dimensity SoC. The display of the OnePlus Ace 2 with the Dimensity SoC is also expected to be a 1.5K resolution flat screen instead of the curved AMOLED panel seen on the OnePlus Ace 2.

According to a report by MyDrivers, which cites tipster Digital Chat Station's Weibo post, OnePlus is gearing up to launch a OnePlus Ace 2 variant that will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC and a 1.5K flat display. The standard OnePlus Ace 2 and the OnePlus 11R 5G smartphones feature a 6.74-inch full-HD+ curved AMOLED display. The new smartphone is expected to be priced a little lower than the OnePlus Ace 2, and OnePlus 11R 5G, as per the report.

MediaTek's Dimensity 9000 SoC is its latest chipset and a flagship processor. The SoC is manufactured using a 4nm process. If this report is true, then it will replace the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC found on the standard OnePlus Ace 2. The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC isn't the latest Snapdragon SoC available in the market currently.

According to the report, apart from the processor and display specifications, all other specifications, features, and design of the smartphone are expected to remain the same as the OnePlus Ace 2 or OnePlus 11R 5G.

To recall, the OnePlus Ace 2, and OnePlus 11R 5G launched in China, and India respectively, with a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The rear camera setup supports 10x digital zoom, 4K video recording at 30fps (frames-per-second), EIS (electronic image stabilisation) and OIS (optical image stabilisation). For selfies, the smartphones come with 16-megapixel shooter that is housed in a centrally alligned punch-hole cutout.

However, it is worth noting that OnePlus has not provided any official confirmation on the possibility of a new OnePlus Ace 2 variant with the MediaTek Dimensity chipset as of yet.

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series of smartphones was launched earlier this week and the South Korean firm's high-end handsets have seen a few upgrades across all three models. What about the increase in pricing? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus Ace 2

OnePlus Ace 2

Display 6.74-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2772x1240 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus Ace 2, OnePlus 11R, Qualcomm, MediaTek, MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC
Xiaomi 13 Global Variant, Xiaomi 13 Lite Prices Tipped Ahead of Launch at MWC 2023
How Coughing Into Your Smartphone Can Tell You About Lung Health

Comment
 
 

