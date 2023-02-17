OnePlus Ace 2 was launched in China earlier this month. The same phone also came to India as a rebranded OnePlus 11 5G. Both variants were equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. However, as per a new leak, OnePlus is now gearing up to launch a OnePlus Ace 2 model that would use a MediaTek Dimensity SoC. The display of the OnePlus Ace 2 with the Dimensity SoC is also expected to be a 1.5K resolution flat screen instead of the curved AMOLED panel seen on the OnePlus Ace 2.

According to a report by MyDrivers, which cites tipster Digital Chat Station's Weibo post, OnePlus is gearing up to launch a OnePlus Ace 2 variant that will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC and a 1.5K flat display. The standard OnePlus Ace 2 and the OnePlus 11R 5G smartphones feature a 6.74-inch full-HD+ curved AMOLED display. The new smartphone is expected to be priced a little lower than the OnePlus Ace 2, and OnePlus 11R 5G, as per the report.

MediaTek's Dimensity 9000 SoC is its latest chipset and a flagship processor. The SoC is manufactured using a 4nm process. If this report is true, then it will replace the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC found on the standard OnePlus Ace 2. The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC isn't the latest Snapdragon SoC available in the market currently.

According to the report, apart from the processor and display specifications, all other specifications, features, and design of the smartphone are expected to remain the same as the OnePlus Ace 2 or OnePlus 11R 5G.

To recall, the OnePlus Ace 2, and OnePlus 11R 5G launched in China, and India respectively, with a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The rear camera setup supports 10x digital zoom, 4K video recording at 30fps (frames-per-second), EIS (electronic image stabilisation) and OIS (optical image stabilisation). For selfies, the smartphones come with 16-megapixel shooter that is housed in a centrally alligned punch-hole cutout.

However, it is worth noting that OnePlus has not provided any official confirmation on the possibility of a new OnePlus Ace 2 variant with the MediaTek Dimensity chipset as of yet.

