Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Xbox November Update Lets You Join Discord Voice Channels Directly From Console

Xbox November Update Lets You Join Discord Voice Channels Directly From Console

Previously, players had to rely on the phone app to transfer voice calls from Discord to the Xbox console.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 17 November 2022 13:02 IST
Xbox November Update Lets You Join Discord Voice Channels Directly From Console

Photo Credit: Xbox

Currently, there is no word on Discord text message channels coming to Xbox

Highlights
  • Players can find voice channels in the Parties & chats tab
  • Direct Discord calls to friends still requires the mobile transfer step
  • Xbox has introduced noise suppression for Discord voice calls

Xbox is getting inbuilt Discord voice chat. As part of its November update, Microsoft announced that players can now connect to Discord voice channels directly from the console. Previously, you had to rely on the phone app or PC to transfer the call over to the Xbox system, before being able to chat with friends. The new update has skipped that process entirely, letting you access any voice channels or servers, directly from the pop-out guide. The latest Xbox update has also improved the game capture experience by adding a separate application.

As long as the Discord account is connected to the Xbox console, one should be able to access the Parties & chats tab and find their friends list. Bear in mind that Microsoft treats both Discord and Xbox party lists separately, so you might have to switch accordingly depending on what games you're playing. Furthermore, the Xbox Series S and Series X consoles will now benefit from noise suppression, courtesy of third-party software Krisp, which syphons audio inputs to remove any background noise, such as “barking dogs and clicking keyboards,” and delivers clear audio from your end. That said, if you prefer unfiltered audio, just head over to the Discord call ‘Options' section and toggle noise suppression off.

It is also worth noting that these changes only apply to Discord server conversations. Speaking directly to a friend will still require the mobile app — same as before — to transfer the call to your Xbox. While these are welcome additions to the console voice chatting experience, Xbox still lacks an integration to joining text message channels on Discord. There is no word on whether the company plans on implementing it, for now.

Microsoft has also added a new Captures app on Xbox, which can be accessed via the ‘Capture & share' tab, offering “improved viewing, management, and editing of your game captures.” Clips and screenshots can now be directly transferred to an external drive and promises an increased bit rate on the Xbox Series S/X for those 720p and 1080p recordings. You can also start streaming directly from the Xbox console through Twitch, Lightstream, or Streamlabs, by simply heading over to the ‘Live streaming' option and scrolling down to ‘Destination' to pick between the three. Unfortunately, for now, the Twitch app on Xbox is dedicated to viewing only.

Finally, the Xbox November update is bringing upgrades to the wishlist feature, with notifications for when a game goes on sale — akin to Steam. Additionally, friends and family members will be able to choose, purchase, and send a title as a gift, as long as you have shared your wishlist.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: xbox november update, xbox discord, xbox discord chat, xbox series s, xbox series x, xbox discord noise suppression, discord, microsoft
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
Coinbase CFO Says Full Contagion of FTX Bankruptcy Yet to Be Revealed: Report
Moto X40 Confirmed to Pack New Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC: All Details
Featured video of the day
Exclusive Interview With Manish Chopra, Director and Head of Partnerships, Meta

Related Stories

Xbox November Update Lets You Join Discord Voice Channels Directly From Console
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 15 Pro Series With USB Type-C to Offer Improved Transfer Speeds: Kuo
  2. Mobile Industry Agrees for Phased Rollout of Uniform Device Chargers in India
  3. Elon Musk to Find New Leader to Run Twitter, Jack Dorsey Says No
  4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Review: The Complete Package?
  5. Tesla CEO Elon Musk Defends $56 Billion Pay Package in Court
  6. Amazon Laid Off Devices Unit Staff, Including Retail and HR, Amid Job Cuts
  7. Google Pixel Fold First Look Leaked, Expected to Launch in May 2023
  8. Vivo V21s 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC Launched: Details
  9. Vivo X90 Series to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC, Live Images Leaked
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter Seemingly Working on End-to-End Encryption for Direct Messages, Elon Musk Teases Confirmation
  2. OnePlus 11 to Feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC: Report
  3. iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max With USB Type-C to Offer Improved Transfer Speeds: Ming-Chi Kuo
  4. Abu Dhabi Regulators Pick Blockchain to Accelerate Speed of Judicial Processes
  5. Moto X40 Confirmed to Pack New Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC: All Details
  6. Elon Musk Defends $56 Billion Salary, Says Some Tesla Decisions Made Without Board Nod
  7. Xbox November Update Lets You Join Discord Voice Channels Directly From Console
  8. Coinbase CFO Says Full Contagion of FTX Bankruptcy Yet to Be Revealed: Report
  9. Activision Blizzard to Suspend China Game Services After NetEase Licenses End in January
  10. Gemini Outage: Crypto Exchange Recovers After Major Disruption Affecting Trading Services, Withdrawals
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.