Qualcomm had unveiled the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC just a few months back in November 2022 and now the company is reportedly planning to launch its next processor. The next Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset is likely to be Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. A recent report has tipped that the SoC will be launched before its planned schedule. It is tipped to be unveiled in the last quarter of 2023. The CPU performance of the processor as well as its single-core and multi-core scores on Geekbench have also been tipped.

Popular tipster Digital Chat Station has shared on Chinese microblogging site Weibo that the next Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC will be launched sometime in the fourth quarter this year. According to the tipster, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset will arrive a bit earlier than its predecessor did last year. While we are still months away from the launch of the upcoming 8 Gen 3 SoC, it has been tipped to offer better performance with less power consumption. Geekbench scores of the upcoming SoC surfaced on a Korean tech forum, suggesting that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC will get around 25 percent higher CPU performance than its predecessor 8 Gen 2 SoC.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC has reportedly scored 1,930 and 6,236 in Geekbench's single-core and multi-core tests, respectively. Snapdragon's next top-of-the-line processor can be expected to power most of the flagship phones arriving in the fourth quarter of 2023 and beyond.

Meanwhile, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC is showing impressive performance with a peak clock speed of 3.2GHz. The SoC was launched last year in November at the annual Snapdragon Tech Summit. Based on a 4nm process technology, the chipset is the first Qualcomm mobile chip to support Nvidia's AI precision format INT4, with 60 percent performance improvement for sustained AI inferencing.

It features dual AI processors and supports new image sensors like the 200-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HP3 and Sony's new HDR technology. It also offers Snapdragon Elite Gaming with real-time hardware-accelerated ray tracing and HDR scenes.

