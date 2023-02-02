Technology News

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Features Custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC: All You Need to Know

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy offers faster CPU and GPU performance.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 2 February 2023 13:05 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S23 series features in-display Qualcomm 3D Sonic Sensor Gen 2

Highlights
  • Price of Samsung Galaxy S23 starts at Rs. 74,999 in India
  • Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC was launched late last year
  • Galaxy S22 series debuted with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC in select markets

Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra were launched during the company's Galaxy Unpacked event on Wednesday. The new flagship series is equipped with a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy, ditching Samsung's in-house Exynos chipsets. This exclusive version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC features overclocked CPU and GPU cores. The 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC was launched late last year. Its predecessor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, was equipped on the Samsung Galaxy S22 lineup, while units in some regions featured Samsung's Exynos 2200 SoC under the hood.

Qualcomm's newest SoC that features on the Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra is known as the “Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy.” The souped-up version of the chip comes with optimisations for AI, gaming, and graphic features specific to the new Samsung handsets.

In a prepared statement, Qualcomm has claimed that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy is the fastest Snapdragon available today. “Our strong strategic partnership with Samsung is a result of our mutual commitment to innovation and delivering the world's best smartphone experiences to consumers,” said Qualcomm President and CEO Cristiano Amon.

This custom version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC features a clock speed of up to 3.36GHz. The regular version has a prime CPU core with a maximum clock speed of 3.2GHz. It also includes an upgraded Qualcomm Adreno GPU for real-time hardware-accelerated ray-tracing effects during gaming sessions. The chip includes camera features like ultra-low-light video capture, multi-frame noise reduction, and 200-megapixel photo capture, according to the company.

The Galaxy S23 smartphones have dual AI processors that can leverage the Qualcomm Sensing Hub, which means they can support echo cancelling and noise cancellation during calls. Also, it offers Wi-Fi 7 connectivity with the Snapdragon FastConnect 6900 and 7800 systems. The latest mobile platform comprises a Snapdragon X70 5G modem with support for 5G/4G Dual-SIM Dual-Active support that enables the use of two 5G SIMs at once.

Furthermore, the Galaxy S23 models come with an in-display Qualcomm 3D Sonic Sensor Gen 2 based on acoustic-based technology that identifies a user's individual fingerprint, including unique features, for biometric authentication.

In July last year, Samsung and Qualcomm entered into an agreement to adopt Snapdragon chipsets for future premium Samsung Galaxy devices The US-based chipset maker has provided Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC for the old Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra models in select markets. The Galaxy S22 series is equipped with an Exynos 2200 under the hood in some regions.

The Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphones were unveiled at the Galaxy Unpacked event 2023. The price of the Samsung Galaxy S23 starts at Rs. 74,999 in India, while the Samsung Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra have an initial price tag of Rs. 94,999 and Rs. 1,34,999 respectively. They will be available in the country starting February 17.

