Motorola is rumoured to be expanding its foldable lineup with a new book-style foldable. The purported handset, dubbed the Motorola Razr Flex 2027, has been the subject of several leaks recently. A new report now suggests that the foldable could use a yet-to-be-announced flagship-class Snapdragon processor. Separately, an alleged rear image has also surfaced on a social media site, which offers an early look at the Razr Flex 2027's form factor.

Motorola Razr Flex 2027 Specifications, Features (Expected)

The information comes from a security certification document that identifies a Motorola device codenamed Parker with model number XT2761 (via Android Authority). The listing shows Android 17 and Qualcomm's Snapdragon SM8845 Pro chipset. As per the publication, the model number has previously been associated with the Razr Flex 27 through regulatory filings in the UAE.

The processor is particularly noteworthy because it differs from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset mentioned in earlier leaks. The Snapdragon SM8845 Pro is an unannounced processor that is rumoured to debut as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Pro. It could sit below the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 and Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6, which Qualcomm announced earlier this year.

Notably, the same SoC has reportedly been linked to the OnePlus Turbo 7 Pro.

The certification document also reportedly mentions Bluetooth 6.0, face unlock and support for seamless software updates. It also points to an under-display fingerprint sensor, a change from earlier leaks suggesting Motorola could use a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Previous FCC filings have also indicated support for Wi-Fi 7, ultra-wideband (UWB), 5G, NFC and wireless charging.

Leaked design of the Motorola Razr Flex 2027

Photo Credit: Reddit/ RevolutionaryAd7283

Alongside the hardware details, an alleged image of the Razr Flex 2027 has surfaced on Reddit. It reportedly originates from Chinese sources and shows the handset from the back. The image reveals a short, wide foldable with a beige finish and a horizontal camera module. Its overall proportions appear to be closer to the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and iPhone Duo.

Based on previous reports, the Motorola Razr Flex 2027 could feature a 6.92-inch internal folding display with a 165Hz refresh rate, alongside a 4.97-inch cover screen. It is said to pack dual 50-megapixel rear cameras. The purported foldable may pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W wireless charging.