Instagram launched Stories in 2016, letting users post photos and videos that disappear after 24 hours. Now, a decade after its debut, the Meta-owned platform has announced a new feature that allows users to edit their Stories without losing engagement. This long-awaited update gives users up to 15 minutes to make changes to the shared Stories. Instagram has also updated its Stories composer with new background options, easier multi-image selection and updated stickers.

Instagram Stories Get New Editing Feature, Backgrounds, Stickers, More

Instagram head Adam Mosseri announced in a social media post on Wednesday that users can now edit Stories for up to 15 minutes after posting. Users can edit the text, music, stickers, and drawings after sharing the story while keeping the post's existing views, likes and replies.

The new option removes the need to delete and re-upload a Story for minor spelling mistakes and last-minute corrections. This update is likely to benefit content creators, businesses, and social media managers, as removing and reposting affects the engagement metrics of their published content.

Instagram says modified Stories will have an 'Edited' label, allowing viewers to identify posts that have been changed after publication. Users can access the editing option by opening the Story and selecting the three-dot menu at the bottom-right corner, then selecting Edit Story to make the required changes.

Additionally, Instagram has updated the Stories creation interface with additional tools. The platform has launched new sticker options with new fonts and colours. It has also added new blur and gradient background options. The app has also made it easier to select and share multiple images at once.

Instagram has rolled out several major announcements earlier this month. The app launched a content protection tool for creators. It is designed to automatically scan both Instagram and Facebook for visually similar reuploads of a creator's original videos. It will notify users whenever a similar video appears on the platform. It has also expanded the AI-driven age-estimation system on Instagram worldwide to spot teenage accounts.