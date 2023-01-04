Technology News

Motorola ThinkPhone Officially Teased, Will Be Unveiled at CES 2023

The ThinkPhone from Motorola is being marketed as a "business-grade" phone.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 January 2023 16:16 IST
Photo Credit: Motorola

Motorola ThinkPhone is seen with a textured back

Highlights
  • Motorola ThinkPhone is expected to have a 6.6-inch P-OLED display
  • Several leaked renders of the model previously have suggested its design
  • Motorola ThinkPhone said to come with Android 13 OS

Motorola has confirmed via Twitter that the Motorola ThinkPhone will be unveiled at the CES 2023 tech conference, which will be held in Las Vegas from January 5 to January 8. The ThinkPhone is being marketed as a "business-grade" smartphone. The image provided by the firm also offers a glimpse of its design. The Motorola ThinkPhone is seen with a textured back, which coincides with all the recent leaks. According to reports, the device has an aluminium frame and an "aramid fibre inlay" rear shell.

The Lenovo-owned brand has teased the launch of the ThinkPhone via Motorola's global Twitter page. It has confirmed that the phone will launch at CES 2023. The tweet includes an image of the smartphone as well. On the side of the device, a red button can be seen. We can also see the textured rear panel of the smartphone with the "ThinkPhone by Motorola" branding.

Business-grade upgrade. #LenovoCES #CES2023 pic.twitter.com/SvhaB3H30g

— Motorola (@Moto) January 3, 2023

The phone's style is no secret, as leaked renders from various sources have suggested its design from every angle. According to one of the recently leaked marketing images, the phone will include features that allow users to connect their phone to a laptop and perform tasks wirelessly. Some of the features revealed by the images include Connect Display, Mirror Phone, Webcam, and so on. According to the images, ThinkPhone owners will be able to answer incoming phone calls, check messages, and regulate music playback on their phones straight from the laptop.

Motorola ThinkPhone specifications (rumoured)

As per leaked reports, the Motorola ThinkPhone is expected to have a 6.6-inch P-OLED display with a full-HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a refresh rate of 144Hz. The phone is said to come equipped with the Android 13 operating system. According to a previous report, the device will have productivity-focused features.

In the camera department, the ThinkPhone is tipped to get a triple camera unit with 50-megapixel (main, with OIS) +13-megapixel (ultra-wide) +2-megapixel (depth). The device is also said to include a 32-megapixel front-facing camera with autofocus for selfies.

The smartphone is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 SoC. It is tipped to be available in 8 GB and 12 GB RAM variants, as well as 128 GB, 256 GB, and 512 GB storage editions. The ThinkPhone could likely have a 5,000mAh battery with 68W fast charging support. Other features anticipated on the ThinkPhone include 15W wireless charging, an in-screen fingerprint scanner, and an IP68-rated body.

While the ThinkPhone will be a business-focused device, a regular version of the phone may be available. The latter might be known as the Motorola Edge 40 Fusion.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
