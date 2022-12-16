Technology News
Motorola ThinkPhone Leaked Images Hint at Aluminium Frame, 6.6-Inch OLED Display: Report

The purported handset was previously tipped to launch as the Lenovo ThinkPhone.

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 16 December 2022 20:06 IST
Motorola ThinkPhone Leaked Images Hint at Aluminium Frame, 6.6-Inch OLED Display: Report

Photo Credit: The Tech Outlook

ThinkPhone by Motorola could feature a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Motorola Thinkphone images were leaked by TheTechOutlook
  • It may feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC
  • Motorola ThinkPhone may sport an aluminium frame, suggests leaked images

Motorola ThinkPhone, the handset that was previously tipped to launch as the Moto Edge 40 or Lenovo ThinkPhone, has been leaked online. The images show off the design, build, and key specifications of the purported smartphone from Motorola. However, the latest leak seems to suggest the upcoming smartphone will be called 'ThinkPhone by Motorola'. The images shed light on the purported handset's specifications, including the display, build materials, camera setup, charging, and connectivity options.

Images of the ThinkPhone by Motorola were leaked by TheTechOutlook, and the handset will reportedly be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 SoC paired with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage under the hood. Tipster Evan Blass first leaked details of a similar handset back in October that was tipped to launch as the Lenovo ThinkPhone.

The report states that the purported smartphone will sport an aramid fiber inlay aluminium frame that measures 158.76mmx74.38mmx8.26mm. Meanwhile, the handset will reportedly feature a 6.6-inch OLED display (1,800x2,400 pixels) with a 144Hz refresh rate, along with support for HDR content.

thinkphone by motorola thetechoutlook inline thinkphone motorola

The leaked images also hint at 68W fast charging support
Photo Credit: The Tech Outlook

 

On the camera front, the report states that the ThinkPhone by Motorola could feature a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel main camera, alongside a 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front-facing camera on the smartphone is said to be a 32-megapixel camera.

The leaked images also point to the presence of certain features that may allow integration with Lenovo's ThinkPad laptops. This information, however, is blurred in the leaked images and hence fails to provide us with any clarity on what these features could be.

As mentioned previously a smartphone Motorola was recently tipped to launch as either the Moto Edge 40 Fusion as the Lenovo ThinkPhone in some markets, according to 3C certification database listing. However, it is not clear whether the latest leaked marketing images from TheTechOutlook correspond to the same device on the 3C certification database.

It is also important to note that, there has been no official confirmation from Lenovo or Motorola on the launch of the purported ThinkPhone.

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India in 2022? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Motorola, Motorola ThinkPhone, Lenovo
Motorola ThinkPhone Leaked Images Hint at Aluminium Frame, 6.6-Inch OLED Display: Report
